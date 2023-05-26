Has Blur already displaced OpenSea as the most used NFT marketplace? What data says on OpenSea VS Blur

Launched in October 2022, Blur is a non-fungible token marketplace that operates on the Ethereum mainnet. In other words, the platform enables one to mint, buy and sell NFTs, all while charging zero fees.

The battle for the world’s topmost non-fungible token marketplace has always had a clear winner, OpenSea. For the longest time, one of the few marketplaces that could match its volumes was LooksRare, but even that debate has been settled in favour of OpenSea.

However, a new entrant called Blur changed the landscape just a few months after its launch. Blur’s volumes have outmatched those of OpenSea in recent times, making a strong case for becoming the NFT marketplace leader. But what does data say? Has Blur already passed its predecessor or does OpenSea still have the bragging rights? Let’s find out.

What is Blur?

Launched in October 2022, Blur is a non-fungible token marketplace that operates on the Ethereum mainnet. In other words, the platform enables one to mint, buy and sell NFTs, all while charging zero fees.