Gurugram call centre dupes US nationals using cryptos by promising federal grants

By Sangam Singh

Police have busted a fake call centre in Gurugram that has been allegedly duping US nationals using cryptocurrency on the pretext of providing them federal grants ranging from USD 9,000 to 34,000, officials said on Wednesday.

"The fake call centre was duping US nationals on the pretext of offering a grant on behalf of Federal Grant Washington DC between USD 9,000 and USD 34,000 and duped USD 200 to USD 1,600 in Google gift cards by redeeming, police said.

Police said they have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh cash, four laptops, and three CPU from their possession.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Inderjeet Yadav (CM squad Gurugram) said based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at an office on the seventh floor of JMD Megapolis, Sohna road in sector 48. When the police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sadar Sanjeev Balhara and DSP Yadav reached the office, the owners did not produce any valid documents related to their establishment.

The accused revealed that they had duped many foreigners after offering them grants and the call centre was being run from the last six months, police said.

A joint team of CM flying squad and Gurugram police conducted a raid on Tuesday night and nabbed nine people.

Meanwhile, CBI arrested two persons in a similar incident in Delhi. They were accused of cheating and extortion with foreign nationals and running an illegal call centre. CBI had recovered Rs. 14.50 lakh cash along with 4 cryptocurrency wallets of Rs. 1.3 crores.

The accused were arrested from Shadi Khampur village in Delhi and are now remanded to CBI custody till Sep 30.

CBI alleges that the accused impersonated themselves as EUROPOL and Federal police officers to victimise foreign nationals. They said the victims were told that their identities had been stolen and money laundering and drug-related crimes were committed in their name. The imposters then intimidated & threatened victims of probable arrest and coerced them to pay to avoid police action.

-With inputs from PTI