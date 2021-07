Bitcoin has been in the news lately due to its wild price swings. However, this has not deterred investors with the cryptocurrency market seeing a boom in trading participation. The entire altcoin revolution that originated in 2008 after a person or a group operating under the pseudonym ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’ published a paper outlining the concept of Bitcoin, has changed the entire monetary system of the globe. Here is a quick guide on how one can trade in this asset class: