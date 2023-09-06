CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsG20 nations to decide on crypto regulation formula

G20 nations to decide on crypto regulation formula

India wants the G20 nations to understand the macroeconomic implications of cryptocurrencies and seeks a G20 consensus on common crypto norms.

Profile image

By Sapna Das  Sept 6, 2023 6:58:39 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
G20 nations to decide on crypto regulation formula

In a major development, the G20 member countries will decide on a modus operandi for regulating cryptocurrencies. There is a need of a common template for regulation of crypto assets, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, September 6.

India wants the G20 nations to understand the macroeconomic implications of cryptocurrencies and seeks a G20 consensus on common crypto norms.


This comes as the Financial Stability Board (FSB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) circulated a synthesis paper on regulating crypto assets among the G20 member countries.

The synthesis paper is expected to provide additional clarity regarding the comprehensive plan for countries interested in integrating virtual digital assets into their digital financial systems.

A proposal by the IMF and FSB on cryptocurrencies will be discussed at the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend, according to a Reuters report.

A paper on cryptocurrencies by the IMF and FSB has been submitted to participating countries, the report said, adding that India has also prepared a presidential note, that will include the summary of the report.

The G20 has tasked the FSB with coordinating the creation of an effective regulatory, supervisory, and oversight framework for crypto assets. This framework incorporates lessons learned from recent developments in the crypto asset markets and feedback collected during the FSB's public consultation process.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 6:55 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cryptocurrencyg20 summit

Recommended Articles

View All
LSE Group draws up plans for blockchain-based digital assets business: Report

LSE Group draws up plans for blockchain-based digital assets business: Report

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Binance global head of product Mayur Kamat resigns

Binance global head of product Mayur Kamat resigns

Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Crypto scores landmark US legal win with Grayscale ETF ruling

Crypto scores landmark US legal win with Grayscale ETF ruling

Aug 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X