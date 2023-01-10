FTX Fiasco: A quick update on what’s changed with SBF, Alameda and the court proceedings

Sam Bankman-Fried has officially entered a not-guilty plea at a U.S. District Court in New York on January 3, after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, 2022. In doing so, he has effectively denied all charges levied against him, including wire and securities fraud, money laundering and the violation of election campaign laws. Keeping tabs on the court proceedings and the latest developments can be a little tricky. Keeping this in mind, we have compiled some of the latest and most important occurrences from the FTX fiasco. So, tag along as we get you up to speed.

First things first, Sam Bankman-Fried has officially entered a not-guilty plea at a U.S. District Court in New York on January 3. In doing so, he has effectively denied all charges levied against him, including wire and securities fraud, money laundering and the violation of election campaign laws. Therefore, if SBF is found guilty, he could face the full extent of the law, translating to a possible prison term of 115 years. His trial is set to begin on October 2.

After recording SBF’s not-guilty plea, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) swung into action, creating a special FTX task force. This task force will attempt to trace stolen user funds and manage the investigations into the collapse of the exchange. The federal prosecutor in the FTX case, US Attorney Damian Williams, said that this team will work “around the clock” and employ all the possible “resources and expertise until justice is done.”

On the same day, records disclosed by the White House revealed that SBF met with POTUS, Joe Biden, four times in 2022. According to these records, the most recent rendezvous was on September 9. When quizzed on what this meeting was about, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the conversation revolved around SBF’s non-profit pandemic initiatives and some “general information” regarding the digital asset industry and cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to campaign finance data released by the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), SBF donated approximately $40 million during the 2022 election cycle. It is said that a vast majority of this amount – around $27 million – was used to bankroll the initiatives of the Protect Our Future PAC, a group advocating for pandemic preparedness.

On January 5, there was fresh drama as the U.S. Department of Justice confiscated $450 million in Robinhood shares from FTX. These shares were purchased by taking a $546 million loan from FTX’s sister concern, Alameda Research. Before the DOJ’s confiscation, BlockFi had sued FTX to obtain these shares. The bankrupt crypto lender alleges that SBF promised these shares to BlockFi.

However, strangely enough, the next day, SBF filed a request to keep hold of these shares in order to pay for his criminal defence. His filing also argued that any claimants to these shares should be denied as they fail to prove why they “are entitled to this form of relief.”

On January 5, US authorities also turned their attention to FTX’s former engineering director Nishad Singh. According to reports, Singh was part of an alleged “wire fraud” chat group that consisted of Caroline Ellison, Sam Bankman-Fried and Gary Wang, the 3 accused in the FTX case so far. Therefore, the SEC and CFTC are investigating Singh’s role in defrauding FTX customers. Furthermore, as per FTX filings, Singh was also the beneficiary of a $543 million loan from Alameda, another reason why enforcement agencies are pursuing the former engineer.

More recently, on January 9, former president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, came out, promising that he would share everything he knows about the firm in due time. This could leave SBF sweating as several of his co-conspirators and close associates are now offering full transparency. This may not bode well for SBF, especially after he entered a not-guilty plea. Until now, FTX co-founder, Gary Wang and former Alameda CEO, Caroline Ellison, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are said to be cooperating with officials. And now Brett Harrison has also added his name to the list.

On the same day, Business Insider reviewed FTX’s bankruptcy court documents and shed light on the luxurious and glamorous life of FTX officials before the crash. According to the findings, the firm blew through $40 million in just 9 months, between January and September 2022.

Around $15 million of this amount was spent on luxury hotels such as the Grand Hyatt ($3.6 million spent) and the Albany Hotel ($5.8 million spent). The report also states that almost $7 million was spent on catering services, while approximately $4 million was spent on flights. Another article by the London Financial Times reported that SBF even chartered a private jet to ferry his Amazon packages to the island as the e-commerce platform did not deliver to the Bahamas. As such, it’s evident that FTX big-wigs were living the jet-set life.

There’s no telling how long it will take for courts to reach a verdict on the FTX case. Judging by the scale of the losses and years of financial records that need to be examined, it will take a few years at the very least. Until then, all we can do is wait and watch as developments continue to unfold.

