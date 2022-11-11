FTX dominos continue to fall: All that’s happened in the last 24 hours

By CNBCTV18.com

FTX's, one of the world's largest and most popular crypto exchanges, downfall has set off a massive chain reaction of events. Here's a quick round up of these events and how they could shape the road ahead for the embattled crypto exchange.

FTX is one of the world's largest, most popular crypto exchanges. Therefore, its downfall has set off a massive chain reaction of events, with updates around the story coming thick and fast. For instance, in the last 24 hours alone, millions of dollars’ worth of crypto have left the exchange, two new potential suitors have emerged, several entities have revealed their exposure to FTX, while many others have denied theirs, Sam Bankman-Fried has unveiled his revival plans, and much more.

Here's a quick round up of these events and how they could shape the road ahead for the embattled crypto exchange.

To begin with some positive developments, thousands of users were able to withdraw their funds from the struggling exchange after FTX resumed limited withdrawals last night. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen, more than $8 million have left the exchange in the last few hours, including one user who transferred half a million worth of USDC to a wallet on Binance, while another moved $1.3 million worth of the same stablecoin.

FTX had paused withdrawals on Tuesday, Nov 8, after massive sell-offs seemed to have dried its coffers. And with Binance backing out of the acquisition deal, it looked like outflows would remain blocked. However, in a surprising turn of events, the exchange resumed withdrawals late last night, but for Bahamian customers only.

"Per our Bahamian HQ's regulation and regulators, we have begun to facilitate withdrawals of Bahamian funds. As such, you may have seen some withdrawals processed by FTX recently as we complied with the regulators," the company said in a tweet early this morning. In the same thread, the company said it was working on a solution to enable withdrawals for the rest of its user base.

Ironically, a few hours later, The Securities Commission of the Bahamas issued a notice to freeze all FTX assets and even called for a liquidator. FTX shifted base to the island nation last year thanks to its crypto-friendly regulations.

However, after learning of the crypto exchange's potentially unlawful actions, the country's securities commission decided to put FTX into provisional liquidation in a bid to "preserve assets and stabilize the company."

In another development, FTX US warned users that trading could be paused "in a few days" and urged them to "close down any positions." SBF has always maintained that the US wing of the exchange is a separate entity and "was not financially impacted" by recent events. However, this latest announcement could suggest otherwise.

Along similar lines, Zack Dexter, the CEO of FTX US Derivatives, another arm of the SBF family of firms, has announced that customer assets are safe and the company will "soon be entirely separate" from FTX. The company was previously known as LedgerX before FTX acquired it in August last year.

"Our technology infrastructure remains almost entirely separate from the FTX family of companies, and will soon be entirely separate," Dexter wrote on Twitter. "Significantly, the ultimate parent company of LedgerX LLC, namely West Realm Shires Inc., is different from the international family of companies headed by FTX Trading Ltd (aka FTX.com)," said the company in a letter shared on Twitter.

In other breaking news, two new potential suitors have emerged over the 24 hours, with the global crypto exchange, Kraken and TRON founder Justin Sun looking to bail out FTX. According to an article by Decrypt, a "potential deal" is being discussed between Kraken and FTX. Whether this deal refers to an outright acquisition or just a financial shot to the arm remains to be seen.

However, the deal looks far from fruition, with Kraken co-founder and CEO Jesse Powell stating that he had seen several "red flags" in FTX's business.

Further, just hours after Binance pulled out of the deal to acquire FTX, Justin Sun, the founder of the decentralized internet blockchain TRON, announced on Twitter that his team is "putting together a solution" with FTX. While the exact details are still unclear, Sun said he was stepping in to help TRON community members and "avert further deterioration" in the crypto industry.

To begin with, Sun announced that TRX trading had resumed on FTX. Further, Huobi, a Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it would allow holders of TRX, SUN, JST, BTT, and HT to redeem their tokens on a 1:1 basis, even if withdrawals from FTX fail. As per Sun's tweet, these were just the "initial steps taken towards a wholistic solution that is being crafted to resuscitate and return to normalcy for all #FTX users". Justin Sun currently serves as an advisor at Huobi, and the tokens mentioned are all Sun and Huobi-related tokens.

Meanwhile, several crypto firms have rushed to deny exposure to FTX, including Coinbase, Genesis Trading, Maple Finance, Bitfinex, Tether and Circle. The latest addition to the list is El Salvador President Nayib Bukele.

In an interview with CNBC, Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, sparked rumours that the North American country had exposure to FTX. However, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) revealed that he had spoken to Bukele, who categorically denied having anything to do with FTX.

"Man, the amount of misinformation is insane. I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said, "we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX, and we never had any business with them. Thank God!" read CZ's tweet.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have several firms that have come out with their exposure to FTX. For instance, on Wednesday, Nov 9, Galaxy Digital revealed a $76 million exposure to the cratering exchange.

More recently, CoinShares, a crypto investment and trading group, announced that it has upwards of $30 million tied up with FTX, including 190 BTC and 1,000 ETH, which were worth $4.3 million. The latest to join the bandwagon was the Ontario Teachers' Pension, which has a $95-million exposure to FTX. Sequoia Capital, one of FTX's earliest investors, has even marked down its investment in the crypto exchange to $0.

Finally, the New Jersey-based crypto exchange, BlockFi, is also looking to pause withdrawals. The firm was hit hard by the Terra meltdown and was bailed out by FTX in June. And now with FTX also crashing, BlockFi released a statement on Twitter that it would be "limiting platform activity.”

Faced with all the chaos around the crash, Sam Bankman Fried recently announced his revival plans for FTX. SBF says he will wind down Alameda Research and do "everything we can to raise liquidity" for the exchange. "Every penny of that—and of the existing collateral—will go straight to the users, unless or until we've done right by them," SBF said in a tweet. However, the road ahead for FTX looks long and winding. How things unfold for the crypto exchange and its investors, only time will tell.