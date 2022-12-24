Everything you need to know about the FTX creditor committee

A creditor committee is a group of creditors appointed to represent all creditors' interests in a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding. The creditor committee has the authority to investigate the financial affairs of the company, participate in negotiations with the company and its management, and present a plan for resolution to the creditors for approval.

The entire digital asset industry watched in horror as the world's second-largest crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed and eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, 2022. This came as a shock to the millions of individual account holders and investors who had billions of dollars’ worth of assets held in FTX and its affiliate firms.

Fortunately, a creditor committee was set up on December 15 under the supervision of the US Justice Department which will represent the accountholders in the FTX case. Let us dig deeper into what the FTX creditor committee looks like and what its objectives are.

What is a creditor committee?

It is a group of creditors appointed to represent all creditors' interests in a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding. The creditor committee has the authority to investigate the financial affairs of the company, participate in negotiations with the company and its management, and present a plan for resolution to the creditors for approval. The specific role and responsibilities of the creditor committee may vary depending on the jurisdiction and the specific circumstances of the bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings.

The FTX creditor committee

On December 15, the US Trustee set up a creditor committee to represent the unsecured creditors, including close to 1 million individual investors who lost their funds due to the meltdown of FTX. The US Trustee is an office belonging to the Justice Department and its primary objective is to represent the US government in such bankruptcy proceedings. The representatives mentioned how challenging it was to create this committee given the international status of the FTX client base.

In the end, the US Trustee set up a nine-member committee that includes crypto-related firms such as Coincident Capital, Wintermute Asia, Pulsar Global and GGC International. It also includes individual investors Zachary Bruch, Larry Qian, and Acaena Amoros Romero.

As reported by the Wall Street Journal on December 21, the nine-member creditor committee has also appointed Paul Hastings as their legal advisor and representative during the ongoing case hearings. The law firm was approached on the same day as Garry Wang, the co-founder of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, the ex-CEO of the Alameda Research Group, pleaded guilty to the charges of fraud brought against them by the Federal Judge.

Established in 1951, Paul Hastings is an international law firm with offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Of course, such a firm will command a steep fee. Fortunately, FTX will be responsible for covering the legal bills of the bankruptcy proceedings affecting customers.

Will FTX customers get their money back?

Will FTX investors be made whole? That’s the million-dollar question. Generally speaking, unsecured creditors are usually the last to be paid in a bankruptcy proceeding. Fortunately, FTX has plenty of business units, such as Embed Financial Technologies, FTX Europe, LedgerX, and FTX Japan, that can be sold to raise funds.

Further, it is reported that FTX has already received $6.6 million that it had doled out to third parties as grants or donations before its bankruptcy. Although this amount is nothing compared to the total amount the exchange owes its clients, it’s a step in the right direction. According to Louise Abbot, a partner of the UK-based law firm Keystone Law, there is a possibility that FTX can return the money to its creditors if it can get back the donations and grants made to several companies and election campaigns.

Conclusion

Sam Bankman-Fried has recently been released from the custody of the FBI on a $250 million bond and sent back to live with his parents. If he is convicted of the numerous charges he is facing, he could be looking at a jail time of 115 years. However, most investors will only feel that justice has been served once they are made whole. But whether that happens and how long it will take, only time will tell.