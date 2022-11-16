A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

The damage was not limited to cryptocurrencies; firms that invested in FTX were also affected by the crash. This is because the embattled exchange halted withdrawals, leaving a large chunk of investor funds frozen. This has led to a domino effect where several other exchanges and DeFi protocols with exposure to FTX have also halted withdrawals. But what caused FTX to collapse in such a stunning fashion? Let's find out.

The past week has been extremely painful for the cryptosphere. Wounds from the Terra-Luna fiasco in May had not yet healed when FTX, the fourth-largest crypto exchange at one point, crashed and filed for bankruptcy on November 11.

The announcement sent crypto markets into a tizzy, with most coins seeing double-digit losses. The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, dropped to 2020 levels, and it was a similar story for Ethereum. The global crypto market cap has also taken a massive hit, falling from $1.02 trillion on Nov 7 to $847 billion at the time of writing.

The damage was not limited to cryptocurrencies; firms that invested in FTX were also affected by the crash. This is because the embattled exchange halted withdrawals, leaving a large chunk of investor funds frozen. This has led to a domino effect where several other exchanges and DeFi protocols with exposure to FTX have also halted withdrawals. But what caused FTX to collapse in such a stunning fashion? Let's find out.

The beginning of the end

It all started on November 4, when CoinDesk, a leading crypto news publication, sourced a "private financial document" that revealed glaring red flags in Alameda Research's financial records. Alameda Research is a quantitative cryptocurrency trading firm and FTX's sister concern. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) established Alameda Research in 2017. He later founded FTX in 2019 to focus on the international crypto market.

The document procured by CoinDesk showed that over $5 billion of Alameda Research's hedge funds were backed by FTT tokens. FTT is the native cryptocurrency of FTX. It can be used to pay transaction fees on FTX and avail discounts on trading and staking.

The issue is that if FTX were to face a crisis, Alameda could risk becoming less liquid or even insolvent. This could cause a contagion effect between the two firms and create a catastrophe for the entire cryptosphere. As such, the report set off several alarm bells, including one at a rival crypto exchange, Binance.

Binance liquidates entire position in FTT Tokens

Just two days after CoinDesk released its findings, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced that it would liquidate its entire FTT holding. This would amount to over $500 million worth of FTT tokens.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) cited "recent revelations that have come to light" as the reason for the move. This created panic and hysteria among investors, who quickly demanded withdrawals of their money from FTX in large numbers.

Although Sam Bankman-Fried tried reassuring investors that FTX was doing just fine, it had little to no effect. Users began withdrawing the holdings en masse, and FTX found it hard to fulfil these requests. In a nutshell, the crypto exchange was staring down the barrel of a significant cash flow issue.

Binance agrees to purchase FTX, then backs out of the deal

In a surprising turn of events, Binance announced a deal to purchase FTX on November 8. "This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire http://FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days," CZ said in a tweet.

Confirmation of the liquidity crisis and the deal announcement sent FTT spiralling out of control. The token fell from $22.01 on November 8 to $4.64 in the early hours of November 9. But with Binance offering to take over, there was hope that FTX could be recovered and investors would not face any more pain. However, in a shocking move, Binance backed out of the deal the very next day. The crypto exchange took to Twitter to announce its decision, saying it was "beyond our control or ability to help." This resulted in a total collapse of FTX.

FTX halts withdrawals, onboarding of new clients

With Binance backing out of the deal, FTX suspended withdrawals and the onboarding of new clients. The exchange also asked users to refrain from making any deposits on the platform.

At the same time, SBF released an internal memo reassuring employees that he was exploring all options to avoid a collapse. However, SBF also reportedly told investors that FTX is short as much as $8 billion and would likely have to file for bankruptcy without cash flow injection.

The final nail in the coffin for FTX

After Binance, a couple of crypto firms tried to rescue the struggling crypto exchange, but to no avail. For instance, trading platform Kraken was in talks with SBF, but co-founder Jesse Powell backed out, stating that he had seen several "red flags" in FTX's business. With no other options, SBF filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11 and stepped down as CEO.

The contagion effect

Prior to its downfall, FTX was the fourth-largest crypto exchange in the market. As such, it attracted investment from several other crypto firms and financial bodies. However, once FTX spiralled out of control and declared bankruptcy, all these firms were left holding an empty bag as withdrawal had been frozen.

Sequoia Capital marked down its $214M FTX stake to $0. Several other firms declared their multi-million-dollar investments in FTX, which they might never end up recovering. The FTX crash also took the entire crypto industry along with it. Most coins were deep in the red, and a string of the firms exposed to FTX have begun announcing withdrawal pauses.

Conclusion

FTX went from the gold standard of crypto exchange to complete chaos in a few days. Since then, plenty of industry big-wigs have come out and criticised SBF for how he handled the finances of both FTX and Alameda Research. The crash of FTX will have long-standing repercussions, and we can only wait and watch how things unfold from here.