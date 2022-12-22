FTX co-founder, former Alameda CEO plead guilty to fraud — What could it mean for Bankman-Fried?

FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are said to be cooperating with US authorities.

Updates from the FTX lawsuit are coming thick and fast. The latest development in the case is that FTX co-founder Gary Wang and former Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison, have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are said to be cooperating with officials. This is according to a December 22 statement from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), Damian Williams.“I'm announcing that SDNY has filed charges against Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang in connection with their roles in the frauds that contributed to FTX's collapse. Both Ms Ellison and Mr Wang have pleaded guilty to those charges, and both are cooperating with the SDNY,” Williams said last night.

While Williams did not specify the charges levied against the two, an article by the Washington Post states that Ellison could face up to 110 years in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, securities fraud and commodities fraud, and money laundering, among other charges. Wang could face up to 50 years behind bars for four counts of conspiracy and fraud-related charges. This is after Ellison and Wang entered guilty pleas at a sealed proceeding in Manhattan on December 19. They signed individual bonds of $250,000 and were later released.

SBF’s rumoured girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, served as co-CEO of Alameda Research, a trading firm started by Bankman-Fried. On the other hand, Gary Wang was the co-founder of FTX and owned 10 percent of the crypto exchange, while SBF owned the other 90 percent.

According to the SEC chargesheet filed on December 21, “Ellison and Wang were active participants in the scheme to deceive FTX investors and engaged in conduct that was critical to its success.” The complaint also alleges that “Wang created FTX’s software code that allowed Alameda to divert FTX customer funds, and Ellison used misappropriated FTX customer funds for Alameda’s trading activity.”

It goes on to say that “as it became clear that Alameda and FTX could not make customers whole, Bankman-Fried, with the knowledge of Ellison and Wang, directed hundreds of millions of dollars more in FTX customer funds to Alameda.”According to several reports, Caroline Ellison may have been cooperating with officials from as early as December 5, when she was spotted at a coffee shop around the corner from the US Attorney and New York FBI offices. Speculations that Ellison could turn back on SBF grew after she hired Stephanie Avakian as her lawyer for the case. Avakian is a partner at the renowned law firm, Wilmer Hale and the former enforcement division chief at the SEC.

“For someone like Ellison who was in SBF’s inner circle and who has already publicly implicated herself, there is a strong incentive to cooperate early,” said former federal prosecutor Moira Penza in an email to the New York Post. “It is not unheard of in for people who cooperate and who would otherwise be facing a decade or more in prison to instead be sentenced to time served,” she added.

This could be the reason why SBF decided against fighting extradition, which could have taken several months, years even, to pan out. With Ellison and Wang pleading guilty and are cooperating with officials, it makes sense for SBF to give up any efforts to exculpate himself and surrender instead. US Attorney Damian Williams confirmed that the FBI had taken custody of Sam Bankman-Fried. In his statement yesterday, Williams said that SBF is “on his way back to the United States” where he will be produced before a judge “as soon as possible.”

Bankman-Fried currently faces an eight-count indictment which alleges that he defrauded FTX customers and used Alameda funds to make illegal campaign contributions to both Democratic and Republican politicians. If found guilty — the likelihood of which is now much greater considering the guilty pleas from Ellison and Wang — SBF could face up to 115 years in prison. Of course, this figure is not set in stone, as the sentencing could increase or decrease based on the court proceedings.