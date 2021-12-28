From Shiba Inu, Garlicoin to Putincoin, here's a look at the quirkiest cryptos in circulation

The crypto world witnessed unprecedented growth this year. Cryptocurrencies have been around for nearly a decade, but the rapid rise in the value of Bitcoin and other coins in recent times has piqued investors’ interest in the fast-growing digital asset class. There are plenty of digital tokens in circulation, each with unique utility and value. Here are some bizarrely-named coins that have emerged in recent years.

Dogecoin

In 2013, software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin as a faster but ‘fun’ alternative to Bitcoin. It began as a satire on the plethora of fraudulent crypto coins that had come up at the time. It earned its name and logo from a Shiba Inu meme that went viral a few years back.

Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that features a Japanese breed of hunting dog as its mascot, is widely considered to be an alternative to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu owners even call it the ‘Dogecoin killer.’ According to Shiba Inu founder Ryoshi, it earned the nickname ‘Dogecoin killer’ because the value of SHIB is “primed and ready to overtake the value of Dogecoin.”

Kodakcoin

The latest one to jump on the cryptocurrency bandwagon is Kodak. At an event in January, Kodak announced Kodakcoin as a way to manage digital image rights and pay photographers for image usage.

Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin describes itself as a cryptocurrency that backs Trump and his supporters, whom it refers to as Patriots. The Trumpcoin describes itself as a follower of Trump who loves freedom, god, family, and a sense of pride in contributing to society, and stand strong against leftist groups and intimidation.

Putincoin

The Putincoin, Trumpcoin's counterpart, is a cryptocurrency named after Russian President Vladimir Putin. The decision to dedicate a cryptocurrency to Russia was made in order to endorse the country's rapidly growing economy and market both within and outside of its borders.

Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a memecoin based on garlic bread memes that was founded in 2018. It used to be extremely popular, and it still has a considerable following of devoted fans who continue to support and help it grow.

Whoppercoin

Burger King, one of the world's largest fast-food chains, has rolled out the Whopper Coin. Burger King's Russian branch launched the cryptocurrency as a loyalty programme in the summer of 2017.

This was a Burger King Russia initiative, in which customers were given a Whoppercoin for every Russian rouble spent at a Burger King location.

Potcoin

Potcoin, as is clear from its name, refers to a network that facilitates buying legal marijuana anonymously. There are other cannabis-focused coins, including CannabisCoin, KushCoin, Bongger, Ganjacoinpro, and others.

Dentacoin

This cryptocurrency for the global dental industry aims to promote a preventive, smart contract-based dental assurance model. It claims to be a functioning cryptocurrency, used for rewards and payments. Founded in 2017, the Netherlands-based Dentacoin Foundation is the autonomous organisation behind the Dentacoin blockchain-based solutions and the cryptocurrency, the Indian Express reported.

