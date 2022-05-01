Football fan tokens and how they work

Football fan tokens are blockchain-powered digital assets. They allow owners to immerse themselves in the activities of their favourite football clubs. When fans purchase these tokens, they are awarded exclusive privileges by the issuing club.

Just like governance tokens, fans tokens allow owners to vote on merchandise designs, team t-shirt designs, club tour bus looks, operational changes, etc. Another similarity is that the holding size determines the weight of a fan’s vote. Holders can also exchange these fan tokens for official products on dedicated platforms to support their favourite teams and show their loyalty.

However, there is one key difference between fan tokens and traditional cryptocurrencies. The price of fan tokens depends on the fans’ engagement with the club’s activities through their polls and sales events. On the other hand, cryptocurrency prices depend on the real-world problems being solved by the underlying blockchain and investor interest in the same.

This is a partnered post.