Five worst cryptocurrency rug pulls scams in history  

If you are familiar with the cryptocurrency space, you may have heard of the term ‘rug pull’. If not, here’s a quick recap. Rug pulls are tactics employed by scammers who initially promote their project by promising high returns, but then vanish with investor funds, leaving no trace behind.

Those new to the crypto space may wonder that such occurrences must be rare, but unfortunately, that is not the case. Rug pulls or exit scams accounted for over 35 percent of all crypto scams in 2021, draining about $2.8 billion in funds, according to blockchain research firm Chainalysis.

With that in mind, let us explore the most notorious crypto rug pulls witnessed by the industry so far.