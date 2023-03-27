Five ways in which cryptos are better for cross-border payments

Digital assets have become the go-to option for remittance in several nations. But why are cryptos increasingly being used for cross-border payments? Tag along to find out.

Cross-border payments are the backbone of the world economy. With globalisation speeding up at a mind-boggling pace, the importance of remittance services has increased exponentially. However, despite the giant strides made in banking infrastructure and technology, international payments still have their inadequacies. Therefore, hundreds of thousands of individuals around the world are now turning to cryptocurrencies as a potential alternative to fiat cross-border payments.

In fact, digital assets have become the go-to option for remittance in several nations. For instance, when the Taliban took over Afghanistan and shuttered traditional banking services, locals turned to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to receive funds from relatives abroad.

Similarly, crypto usage has spiked in Turkey, Lebanon and Venezuela; not because people are investing in these digital assets, but because they are extremely useful when receiving funds from friends and relatives overseas.

But why are cryptos increasingly being used for cross-border payments? Tag along to find out.

No intermediaries

Fiat cross-border payments involve several intermediaries. To begin with, there are the banks of the sender and the recipient. Then there is SWIFT or other equivalent agencies that are required during the remittance process. In some cases, third-party vendors also help facilitate the transaction. However, with cryptocurrencies, the transfer of funds happens straight from the sender’s wallet to the recipient’s wallet.

Instant payments

Since there are no intermediaries and the transfer happens from peer to peer, crypto cross-border payments are instant or near-instant. This is a major improvement over fiat outward remittance, which can take days to complete. In today’s fast-paced world, where time is money, such quick remittance services can be a huge benefit to the economies of the world.

No rate fluctuations

Fiat cross-border payments are at the mercy of foreign exchange rates. Users are essentially using their home currency to purchase dollars, pounds, or whatever other currency they need to send. Therefore, if the price of that currency goes up, the user needs to shell out more money.

This is not an issue when sending Bitcoin. Now, some might argue that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and their value can rise or fall in hours, minutes even. However, a convenient walk around to this volatility is stablecoins. Many of the prominent stablecoins are pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar. That means that the transfer amount will be an equal amount of dollars on both sides of the transfer.

Transparency

Cryptocurrencies depend on their underlying blockchain technology for verifying and processing crypto transactions. These transactions are openly accessible to anyone who wishes to see them. Blockchains also boast complete immutability. This means that transactions, once stored on the blockchain, cannot be tampered with or altered. This adds a great deal of transparency to cross-border payments.

Low fees

For a $200 overseas transfer, transactions fees can range from 6 percent to 10 percent, as per the 2021 Remittance Prices Worldwide report. And usually, smaller amounts invite the highest fees, whereas large transfers are charged the least. This can be a big issue, especially for small-time remitters. On the other hand, crypto remittance fees are 40 to 80 percent lower than fiat remittance charges, according to data from Deloitte. This can result in massive savings over the long run.

Conclusion

Crypto transactions are fast, convenient, transparent, and above all, cost-effective. It’s one of the reasons why nations around the world are looking to develop blockchain-based versions of their fiat currencies, also known as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). This would enable the next generation of cross-border payments, and hopefully result in the mass adoption of digital assets.