Five presales to look out for in December 2022

Several crypto projects offer their tokens for sale while they are still under development. This is known as a presale. It helps the team raise funds to cover development costs and ensure the project comes to fruition.

Presales also allow investors to accumulate cryptocurrencies at lower prices. During a presale, developers issue tokens at discounted prices, allowing you to buy into a project during its infancy and get huge returns if and when they do well.

As such, eagle-eyed investors are always on the lookout for promising presales. However, finding projects with good potential, sound tokenomics, and strong utility is easier said than done. Hundreds of new projects pop up every month and not all of them are worth the investment, some even turn out to be scams.

Keeping this in mind, we’ve rounded up some exciting presales that you should look out for in December 2022.

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is an upcoming crypto analytics platform. It will provide investors with quality market analysis, on-chain insights, intelligence reports, listing alerts, presale announcements, and more.

Dash 2 Trade has a presale currently running, and analysts believe it is a good project to buy into. The project raised $500,000 within 24 hours of its presale, which went live in October 2022. Since then, the project has gone on to raise $8.7 million and is now in stage 3 of its presale. D2T tokens are currently priced at $0.0513, and stage 3 has almost reached its target of $8.75 million.

In the fourth and final stage of the presale, the price of the D2T token will be increased to $0.0533. And judging by how quickly the first 3 presale stages were completed, investors will have a very tiny window to get their hands on the remaining D2T tokens.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT is an innovative new project that aims to revolutionise the carbon credit industry and encourage users to lower their carbon footprint. The project plans to do this through blockchain technology and NFTs.

IMPT has already received the backing of several global brands such as Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung, Dominoes, TripAdvisor, etc. This has caused its presale to explode. The project raised $1 million within the first 72 hours of its stage 1 presale, with IMPT tokens priced at $0.018. IMPT is currently in stage 2 of its presale, with 1 IMPT priced at $0.023.

RobotEra (TARO)

RobotEra is one of the hottest crypto presales in the market at the moment. It is a metaverse game that offers a rich virtual world where players can build their robots, compete with each other in battle and earn rewards in the form of NFTs.

The project’s first presale has been quite successful, raising over $300,000 in its first week alone. The project’s native token, TARO, is currently sold for $0.020, and the presale has raised $391,000 of its $1.8 million target. In the second presale, TARO will be increased to $0.025.

Hideaways (HDWY)

Hideaways is one of the most talked about projects in the market right now. It allows users to own fractionalised NFTs from a globally selected portfolio of luxurious residences. These residences have been chosen by a group of top property experts worldwide. The plan is to rent out these properties and use the rental fees as a passive revenue generator for the investors.

The project is currently running stage 3 of its presale, with its native cryptocurrency, HDWY, on sale for $0.1. The project has sold 78 million of its 160 million tokens, raising over $7.8 million so far. The first stage opened with HDWY priced at $0.06 before increasing to $0.08 in stage 2. And analysts believe that HDWY will spike a further 90 percent in the following year.

Oryen (ORY)

Oryen is an upcoming project that will offer a frictionless staking experience. The platform guarantees a yield of 90 percent annually, which is way more than traditional staking platforms offer. The platform will also provide hourly profits that users can transfer directly to their wallets.

The presale for Oryen commenced in September, with its native token, ORY, on sale at $0.05. The project is currently in stage 6 of its presale, and ORY has risen to $0.175. Therefore, early investors who supported the project in stage 1 have witnessed gains of 250 percent. There are only three more days until stage 6 is concluded, and ORY is launched at $0.35 on December 30.

In Conclusion

The crypto industry has been going through a tough time lately. However, that does not mean that there is a dearth of development in the space. The projects above are at their earliest stages of development and could offer impressive returns in the future. However, doing your own research (DYOR) is imperative before investing in a project. Also, remember to invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely, as cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and prices are known to fluctuate wildly without any prior warning.