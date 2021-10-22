First Bitcoin futures ETF crosses $1billion in AUM, fastest to hit this milestone

The first Bitcoin-linked futures ETF listed on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was a runaway hit. Within 20 minutes of its launch, 6.4 million shares were traded, and by the end of the day, the figure was well past $24 million.

ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy Fund (BITO) turned out to be the second-highest traded debut ETF after BlackRock Carbon ETF in April 2021, which traded $1.16 billion on the first day.

The investor frenzy continued for the second day when Bitcoin Strategy ETF became the fastest ETF to top $1 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM). With this, bitcoin ETF topper SPDR Gold Shares ETF’s record.

SPDR had taken three days to hit $1 billion in AUM since its launch. Furthermore, Bitcoin futures ETF also soared past the most-valued gold fund in 2 days flat. This has stirred conversations that Bitcoin may be a better hedge against inflation than gold.

ProShares CEO Michael Sapir maintained that BITO is receiving the first-mover benefit.

“I’ve been around the ETF industry for quite some time, and there have been numerous instances when two products were launched in proximity to each other. And almost uniformly, it’s the first launch that ends up being the most successful product,” he said.

Bitcoin Strategy Fund shares saw a rise of 5% to $41.94 on day 1 of its launch. Bitcoin, too rose by 4 percent to close in on its all-time high (ATH) of $64,855 on Tuesday. This rise smashed both – its ATH and $67,000 resistance level on Wednesday.

Experts believe that Bitcoin Strategy Fund would help Bitcoin to smash the $70,000 resistance level.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has an annual expense ratio of 0.95 percent. If it maintains a minimum of $1 billion in AUM, it is speculated that it is on course to deliver annual revenue of $10 million, at least.

However, several other bitcoin futures ETFs will enter the market in the coming weeks. These ETFs include a fund from VanEck that will launch in the next week.