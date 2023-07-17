Need strict accountability, disclosure & redemption norms for crypto assets & stablecoins, says Financial Stability Board

The Financial Stability Board has said that authorities in countries must have the power and capability to regulate and supervise crypto asset activity, including evasion of regulations by crypto asset issuers by operating in foreign jurisdictions.

Crypto-asset markets are fast evolving and could reach a point where they represent a threat to global financial stability, said the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in its latest report on the global regulatory framework for crypto assets. The report says the financial stability risks related to cryptocurrencies could rapidly escalate and therefore there is a need for timely and pre-emptive evaluation of policy responses.

"The recommendations establish a global regulatory baseline, and some jurisdictions may also decide to take more restrictive regulatory measures. Their aim is to promote a regulatory, supervisory and oversight framework that is technology-neutral and focuses on underlying activities and risks", said the report.

The FSB has said that authorities in countries must have the power and capability to regulate and supervise crypto asset activity, including evasion of regulations by crypto asset issuers by operating in foreign jurisdictions. Countries may consider restricting access of their domestic users to foreign crypto asset service providers, said the report.

The report says that authorities should target regulatory outcomes in the crypto-asset market equivalent to those in the traditional financial market. This is to prevent circumvention of regulation. The board has said that, if countries host crypto asset issuers with a global reach, then they must coordinate effectively with other jurisdictions to share information.

Crypto asset issuers must have a comprehensive governance framework with clear and direct lines of accountability for their functions and have an effective risk management framework.

"Authorities should, as appropriate, consider applying both prudential and market conduct regulatory tools,” said the report, adding that the crypto asset issuers must communicate all risks and mitigation measures to users in a transparent manner.

The report has also come out with recommendations on global stablecoin arrangements. Authorities should require that stablecoin arrangements have appropriate recovery and resolution plans. "To maintain a stable value at all times and mitigate the risks of runs, authorities should require stablecoin arrangements to have an effective stabilisation mechanism, clear redemption rights and meet prudential requirements," said the report.