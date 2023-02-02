Fantom and dYdX register triple-digit gains in 2023, here’s why

Several coins have posted meteoric gains in the last few weeks, with some even touching their all-time highs in recent times. The latest projects to register towering gains are Fantom and dYdX, which have shot up 183 percent and 204 percent year-to-date, respectively. Here’s a quick look at both these projects and the reasons behind their sudden growth spurts.

After the catastrophic and chaotic events of last year, 2023 has restored some semblance of calm within the cryptosphere. Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have witnessed significant gains, and nearly all coins in the top 100 list are flashing green since the start of the year.

Moreover, several coins have posted meteoric gains in the last few weeks, with some even touching their all-time highs in recent times. The latest projects to register towering gains are Fantom and dYdX, which have shot up 183 percent and 204 percent year-to-date, respectively. Here’s a quick look at both these projects and the reasons behind their sudden growth spurts.

Fantom (FTM): What is it and why is it rallying?

Launched in December 2019, Fantom is a layer 1 smart contract blockchain. It aims to offer an alternative to Ethereum by providing speedy and low-cost transactions. The platform can process a transaction in just 2 seconds, as opposed to Ethereum, which can take several minutes to do the same. Fantom is powered by its native cryptocurrency, FTM, which has a market capitalisation of $1.59, taking it to the number 40 spot among the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

FTM has been on a gradual upward trajectory since the start of 2023. However, the token registered a substantial spike on Jan 20, jumping from $0.29 to $0.42 in just four days. The biggest reason for this could be the launch of the platform’s funding vault on Jan 19.

According to Fantom’s official announcement post, the vault will provide funding for developers on the platform through a community-driven decision process. The post goes on to state that 10 percent of all transaction fees will be tucked away in the Vault. Interested developers can then submit proposals to tap into these funds to finance their projects and growth plans.

However, the Fantom rally has gathered more steam over the last few days. For instance, FTM jumped from $0.44 on Jan 29 to $0.57 at the time of writing. That translates to a 29.54 percent spike in less than a week.

This recent rally can be attributed to Fantom’s announcement regarding the launch of its updated stablecoin. That’s right, on Jan 29, the platform published a post highlighting its plans to introduce version 2 of its fUSD stablecoin. This update seems to have caused FTM to spike, rising nearly 10 percent in the last 24 hours alone.

In all, FTM has registered 183 percent gains since the start of the year, and it looks poised to achieve new heights in the coming days. However, despite the handsome growth spurt, FTM is still down more than 80 percent from its Nov 2021 high of $3.16.

A look at dYdX and why it is trending off late

Launched in August 2021, dYDX is a leading decentralised crypto derivates exchange. Built on top of the Ethereum blockchain, the platform offers cryptocurrency margin trading for several cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOT, etc. The platform facilitates margin trading through the use of smart contracts. This allows users to trade crypto derivates without the intervention of a central controlling authority or any other intermediaries.

The platform is powered by its native cryptocurrency, DYDX, which has posted significant gains since the start of the year. However, the token has seen a major increase over the last week or so, going from $1.55 on Jan 25 to $3.48 at the time of writing. That’s a 124 percent rally in just seven days.

One of the main reasons for this spike is the delay of a token unlock event that was scheduled for tomorrow, Feb 3. As per the unlock event, more than 150 million DYDX tokens were supposed to be distributed amongst the project’s “investors, employees, and consultants.” Not only has the token unlock been delayed but the number of tokens earmarked for the unlock has also been reduced.

According to the platform’s official blog post, the unlock has been pushed to Dec 1 and the number of tokens set to be released into circulation has been decreased to 83 million. This means that dYdX will continue with its limited supply until the end of 2023. And with the supply of tokens capped until then, demand is bound to increase.

Moreover, if the unlock went ahead as planned, 150 million tokens would enter into circulation. This would cause prices to drop. In anticipation of this drawdown, several investors entered short positions against the price of DYDX. However, they were forced to close out their positions once the token began to rally. This, in addition to the limited supply of DYDX going forward, has resulted in massive gains for the token.

At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.48, up more than 200 percent since the start of the year. And the token continues to rally with a 17 percent increase over the last 24 hours alone.

Conclusion

Fantom and dYdX look poised for further gains. According to investing.com, both the coins’ moving averages and technical indicators point toward “buy”. This supports the notion of further gains in the coming weeks. However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and are known to move against even the strongest of indicators. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.

Also Read: Top 5 crypto projects leading the pack in terms of developer activity