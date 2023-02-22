Fake ChatGPT and Bing AI tokens doing the rounds – all you need to know

With the likes of ChatGPT and Bing AI storming to popularity over the last couple of months, AI-based tokens have also seen astronomical gains. And, as usual, investors are scurrying to get a piece of the action. This creates a golden opportunity for scammers, who have flooded the market with fake AI tokens. Egged on by FOMO, investors are lining up to put their hard-earned money into these projects, only to realise that they have been duped.

Rug pulls are a real pain point for crypto investors. Bad actors take every opportunity to launch fake/nefarious tokens and the fear of mission out (FOMO) often pushes investors to pour money into these projects. The Squid Games Token, the Monkeypox Token and the many fake NFT collections around Queen Elizabeth after her demise are prominent examples of this. Investors rushed to these projects, hoping to make a quick buck, but only ended up losing their money.

What’s worse is that some of these projects are leveraging popular brand names, such as ChatGPT or Bing AI. This is enough to win the confidence of unsuspecting users who commit money to such projects without asking too many questions. An article by CoinDesk suggests that there are hundreds of such projects in existence today. Another study by DEXTools says that more than 20 of these projects are even using the name "BingChatGPT". Those who have been paying close attention to the space would know that this is a fake name – it is the combination of two competitors, ChatGPT and Bing AI. Yet, somehow, these projects continue to draw in funds.

Many of these projects have also been issued on popular layer-1 blockchains such as Binance’s BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrium, Cronos, etc. The report by DEXTools indicates that 12 of these "BingChatGPT" projects are hosted on the BNB chain while 6 have been hosted on Ethereum. Blockchain analytics and security firm, PeckShield, also took to Twitter saying they had “detected dozens of newly created #BingChatGPT tokens, of which 3 appear to be #honeypots & 2 have high sell tax.”

A honeypot scam is a popular scheme in crypto circles. These scams often start with someone reaching out to you on Twitter, Discord or some other social network. They will share their private keys and tell you that they have received some funds but don’t know how to transfer them out of their wallet. Intrigued, most people will access the wallets and see a large amount of funds sitting in these wallets.

These funds are there for the taking. All one needs to do is transfer the tokens to a wallet address they own and control. However, the wallet will lack the on-chain tokens required to complete the transaction. Most times, this transaction fee is very minimal. Therefore, in a bid to move these funds, most users will send some tokens from their own wallet or purchase tokens to transfer the funds.

However, these tokens are automatically redirected to another wallet. This is because the scammer has set up some kind of code or bot that sweeps these funds the moment they hit the wallet. So, what seems like a massive pot of honey, is a trap and a scam. The user will repeat the exercise with several victims and end up with a decent amount of ill-gotten funds.

According to PeckShield, some of these fake AI projects also had “high sell tax” clauses in their smart contracts. This clause will redirect a portion of the sale amount when users try to sell these tokens. This sales tax can be as high as 99 percent. Therefore, when a user sells the token for $100, they will only receive $1 and the rest will be sent to the scammer’s wallet.

PeckShield also stated that one of the “BingChatGPT” tokens is the work of serial scammer, “Deployer 0xb583”. This individual has orchestrated plenty of rug-pulls before this, including fake tokens on Tesla founder Elon Musk and former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

In its article, CoinDesk also stated two examples of the AI token scam. Both of these tokens were called “ChatGPT.” One was hosted on Ethereum and the other on Binance’s BNB Chain. At the time of writing, the Ethereum-based token had a market cap of over $400 million with more than 300 holders, as per data from DEXTools. In addition, the BNB version had a market cap of nearly $30 million.

In all likelihood, these are both fake tokens and those who have invested in them could be looking at massive losses. But just to be doubly sure, we decided to ask ChatGPT itself if it had a cryptocurrency of its own. Here’s what it said: ”As an AI language model, ChatGPT does not have its own cryptocurrency. ChatGPT is a machine learning model designed to generate human-like responses to user inputs, and it does not engage in financial transactions or create its own currency.”

Over the years, crypto scammers have managed to syphon millions of dollars from unsuspecting users. However, the good news is that most of these schemes depend on the user’s carelessness to be successful. Therefore, with the right amount of caution and due diligence, avoiding these scams is rather easy.

Just remember to carefully analyse a project’s whitepaper, its founders and its fundamentals before putting any money into it. It's also best to avoid any “get rich quick” schemes as these are usually scams. Real projects have utility and use cases to back their valuation, and these take time to develop.

In any case, cryptocurrencies are known to be highly volatile. As such, the price of even the most established tokens can rise or fall significantly in a matter of hours or minutes. Therefore, one should always invest only as much as one can afford to lose completely.