Explained: Why a blockchain's size and scalability matter

Blockchain has revolutionised the decentralised technology with its public ledger system of storing and securing data. It has changed how we see online network security, bringing transparency and immutability.

Instead of using a central authority or data server to store information, blockchain utilises a public ledger distributed to different participants, each having a copy of the ledger stored in their respective nodes as a measure of security. Each transaction information is stored in blocks, and that’s how it gets the name blockchain. And just like any modern storage hardware, you can store only a certain amount of data in a single block.

The block size has been a topic of contention in the blockchain community for years since it affects both the network’s speed and scalability. Let us see try to understand why the block size matters.

Is bigger block size better?

The size of each block in a blockchain substantially impacts the network speed and capacity. But increasing the block size may also have some trade-offs.

Every block has a size limit, known as the block limit. Bitcoin , for instance, has a block limit of 1 MB. Its creator set the limit to prevent miners from creating blocks larger than other miners could accept.

But this had the downside of limiting the speed of transaction per second (TPS). With a low limit, a transaction that can be stored in a block will have to wait to generate a new block. It limits the speed of transactions being validated in the blockchain. It slows the process down for all the users in the network.

But, as mentioned above, increasing the block size also comes with its own set of problems. The obvious problem would be the increase in storage requirements for nodes. As the public ledger is stored in multiple nodes (users’ computers), they will need to acquire more storage, which can be expensive.

There is another problem with increasing the size. If a node wants to upload a large block to its peers in the network, the large block size may delay the block transfer. It could cause the system to go out of sync and result in temporary chain splits.

All these factors can impact the scaling of a blockchain, which is very important for a blockchain to survive and grow in a competitive environment.

What is blockchain scaling?

Scaling in blockchains refers to changing the working of a blockchain network to handle the increasing number of nodes and transactions in the blockchain. Every blockchain needs to be efficient in the way it handles transactions. The faster and smoother the transaction is on a blockchain, the better is the experience for the user.

Any changes to blockchains to accommodate the increasing number of transactions imply even minuscule aspects of technologies working under the hood of the blockchain’s network. To combat this problem, developers of a blockchain deploy various solutions. Scaling solutions come in two forms: on-chain and off-chain.

On-Chain

On-chain solutions refer to changing something about the blockchain internally. One example of on-chain scaling would be reducing the amount of data used for a transaction to fit more transactions in a single block.

Another way to increase the speed or TPS would be expanding the block generation speed. But this can be a tight rope walk as you do not want new blocks to be created before the previous block was communicated. This could lead to consensus issues amongst the various nodes in the network.

There are various other methods like sharding and limiting the number of validating nodes explored by blockchains. Sharding involves splitting a single dataset and storing it into multiple databases. But only time will tell how successful these methods will be.

Off-Chain

Off-chain solutions employ methods to improve the network throughput without changing anything in the blockchain. They are often referred to as ‘second-layer’ solutions. One of the most well-known second-layer solutions is the lightning network project for bitcoin. In the lightning network, nodes open channels, and transactions happen directly between them. When the channel is closed, the lightning network only transmits the final transaction tally to be recorded on-chain.

One another second-layer solution that has been gaining popularity is the concept of ‘side-chains’. They are blockchains that are branched off the main chain can move the native asset between them.