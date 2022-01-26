Explained: What is Moon farming, and why is it popular?

If you are curious about what farming on the moon looks like, that’s not exactly what we will discuss here. Moon is a cryptocurrency on social media platform Reddit that crypto enthusiasts farm or earn based on the quality of their content. In 2020, Reddit launched a new feature called Reddit Community Points (RCPs) to reward content creators on various subreddits—user-created discussion boards or communities.

Since RCP is built on the Ethereum blockchain, the community points are converted into digital tokens that users can earn by posting quality content and garnering votes.

As part of the initial phase, Reddit implemented the Community Points on two subreddits – r/Cryptocurrency and r/FortNiteBR. Different cryptos represent points earned on these subreddits; Moon tokens for r/Cryptocurrency and Brick tokens for r/FortNiteBR.

The rising popularity of cryptos has also led to increasing interest in Moon farming. Here’s a guide on what Moon farming is exactly and how to earn Moons.

What are Moons?

As mentioned above, Moon is the official cryptocurrency of the r/Cryptocurrency subreddit, a community dedicated to publishing news, announcements, and discussions related to the world of crypto and blockchain.

The Moon token is entirely interoperable with Ethereum tokens and applications. It means you can swap moon tokens for any other token created on the Ethereum network. Users on the subreddit have complete ownership and control over these tokens, and they are only tied to the user’s online identity.

The subreddit is also supported by various developers and is strictly moderated to ensure that the content posted only relates to the world of cryptocurrency.

How are the Moon tokens distributed on the subreddit?

During the cryptocurrency’s launch, 50 million Moon tokens were distributed to users of the subreddit based on their ‘Karma’ (amount of upvotes against their downvotes for posts and comments) earned on the subreddit till that date. In addition, a certain amount of the initial 50 million tokens was also given to moderators of r/Cryptocurrency for managing the forum.

Users can check their balances and claim, trade, or spend their tokens on the Ethereum network using Vaults, similar to digital wallets. Moon tokens are stored in the vault using a public address and the users’ private keys. You can only access the vault through Reddit’s mobile application.

What is moon farming, and how to do it?

Farming is earning moon tokens by interacting and creating content within the r/Cryptocurrency forum. Here are a few specific ways to farm the moon on the subreddit.

Engaging in discussions and helping new users can help you net moon tokens. You will earn karma points through these actions, and using karma allows you to get moon tokens. However, R/cryptocurrency is a community of 3 million users, so this is easier said than done. Also, you can get a negative Karma if your post or comment has been downvoted, so always think before you post.

Users can also tip you Moon tokens if you get on their good side. This applies to you too. You can tip other users moon tokens if you want to. The community believes in tipping each other when people have been helpful and inviting.

The Moon token is currently trading at $0.07, up over a percent, per CoinGecko data. The token has been continuously downtrend after hitting nearly $0.34 in August last year, mostly in line with the broader market trend.

