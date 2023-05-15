Explained: What is a bull crypto cycle

A bull cycle is identified when the prices of cryptocurrencies constantly rise for a prolonged period of time. During bull cycles, the majority of investors are bullish, demand outweighs supply, and market confidence is high.

Price fluctuations are a common phenomenon in financial markets. When these fluctuations happen over the long run, they tend to be known as market cycles. Like in any other financial market, market cycles begin in cryptocurrencies when investors accumulate them when prices are low, steadily increasing their price. When crypto prices reach their peak, investors start to offload their assets, initiating a downtrend.

The constant ebb and flow in these prices are what leads to bull and bear market cycles as well. Primarily, there are four phases in a market cycle- the accumulation phase, markup phase (bull run), distribution phase, and markdown phase (bear run). This cyclical pattern has been noticed several times in Bitcoin as well. But what exactly is a bull crypto cycle, and how does it begin in the first place? Tag along to find out.

What is a bull crypto cycle?

A bull cycle is identified when the prices of cryptocurrencies constantly rise for a prolonged period of time. During bull cycles, the majority of investors are bullish, demand outweighs supply, and market confidence is high. Other factors, such as bitcoin halving, institutional investors' participation, interest rates, and innovations in the crypto industry, can also trigger bull cycles. Although correctional phases do take place during bull cycles, they are usually short-lived