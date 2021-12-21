Explained: What are crypto credit cards; the good and bad

Cryptocurrencies are one of the most attractive assets for investors right now. While financial and regulatory authorities have warned individuals against holding cryptocurrencies or related assets, that has not stopped a rapidly evolving financial services industry from developing in the decentralised finance and crypto space.

One of these services is the emergence of cryptocurrency credit cards.

What are crypto credit cards?

Cryptocurrency credit cards are not too dissimilar from traditional credit cards. Cryptocurrency credit cards allow individuals to purchase items by borrowing the money from the card issuer and then paying the amount back with interest at a later time.

Just like traditional credit cards, cryptocurrency credit cards also offer rewards for using them. But here is where the cryptocurrency connection comes in, the credit card issuer gives the rewards in the form of cryptocurrency tokens.

Depending upon the issuer, this can be directly deposited in the account of the customer after every transaction or rewarded back at the end of the month. Some of the cryptocurrency credit cards also allow their users to pay for their purchases using the cryptocurrency that is deposited within their accounts as well. The cryptocurrency awarded differs from card to card.

Also read: Bitcoin network surpasses PayPal in transaction volumes

Along with credit cards, cryptocurrency debit cards exist as well, which allow users to directly pay for their purchases with cryptocurrencies, though the number of places that accept such cards is currently rare.

Cryptocurrency cards are currently issued by Gemini, SoFi, BlockFi, Brex, Venmo and others.

Hidden costs

While cryptocurrency credit cards allow users to earn rewards in the form of cryptocurrency tokens, this does create a new tax obligation for them. Since selling cryptocurrency under most legislations currently attracts capital gains tax, selling the cryptocurrency that individuals earn from their credit card rewards would mean that they’re on the hook to pay the associated taxes as well.

The legal grey area that cryptocurrency and related assets currently occupies also means that the future legality of such cards is also under question in many jurisdictions and countries.

Just like all other financial instruments for borrowing, users should be careful to not go too deep into debt that they cannot afford to pay off. Not paying your credit card bills, even if they are cryptocurrency credit cards, can lead to additional penalties and have an adverse impact on credit scores.