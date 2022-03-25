Explained: Uniswap and how it works

To avail of the services of a centralised crypto exchange, you first need to submit your KYC form (Know Your Customer) along with some prerequisite documents. In doing so, you reveal several details about yourself to the third-party exchange. Also, these exchanges act as a bank; they oversee transactions and can hinder or stop any user's trading activities.

This can be counter-productive for those who turned to crypto specifically to avoid the shadows of traditional finance. For this very reason, decentralised finance projects like Uniswap have emerged. They bypass the long-standing issues of centralised exchanges by employing smart contracts and algorithms that create a permissionless cryptocurrency trading system.

What is Uniswap?

Uniswap is a protocol for the decentralised exchange of crypto tokens. It was built on top of Ethereum and allows for seamless swapping of ERC-20 tokens without the need for order books.

Uniswap, along with being decentralised, is also an open-source platform. This means that anyone can copy the source code of Uniswap to build their decentralised exchange. It is also completely void of profits. The platform's founders and developers do not get any cut of the transactions made on Uniswap. For all intents and purposes, it is a public service for facilitating transactions. New decentralised projects can even list their coins on the platform without paying a listing charge.

But what makes Uniswap unique is how it handles the task of market makers. It uses the Automated Market Maker (AMM) smart contract instead of relying on intermediaries to match the buy and sell prices of traders. It does this by setting up liquidity pools for several asset pairs. Uniswap also employs the “constant product formula” that keeps the ratio of assets in the liquidity pool balanced and ensures larger transactions are facilitated without any hiccups.

In case that was a bit too much to comprehend, we have explained the concepts below.

Understanding Market Makers, AMMs and how Uniswap works:

The foundation of traditional trading is built on the concept of Market Makers. In financial trading, market makers provide liquidity for trading pairs. Let us take an example to clarify the concept further. If trader A wants to buy one bitcoin, an exchange will find a seller, trader B, selling a bitcoin at the rate that was quoted by trader A. In this scenario, the exchange acts as a middleman.

Certain financial institutions add liquidity by creating several buy/sell orders to match the orders of retail investors. The entities that provide liquidity become market makers.

The goal of an automated market maker in a Decentralised Exchange (DEX) is to cut out intermediaries from the crypto trading process. You can think of AMM as a computer program that automates the process of providing liquidity. These protocols are built using smart contracts - computer codes that execute themselves - to define the price of a digital asset and provide liquidity. In the AMM protocol, users are not trading with a financial institution. Instead, they are trading with a liquidity pool defined by a smart contract that dictates buyers' and sellers' trade rules and prices.

Anyone can become a liquidity provider by contributing two tokens, whether it be 2 ERC-20 tokens, or 1 ERC-20 token and 1 ether. Traders have to pay a fee to the liquidity providers. This incentivises providers to lend their tokens to the pool.

Let us take an example to understand the concept of AMMs further.

If you want to trade a particular asset with another, like ether (ETH) for tether (USDT), you need to find an individual ETH/USDT liquidity pool. In AMM, any entity can be a liquidity provider if they meet the requirements stipulated in the smart contract. So, a liquidity provider can deposit their ether and tether tokens to contribute to the ETH/USDT liquidity pool.

To ensure that the ratio of assets remains balanced, AMMs use pre-set mathematical formulae. Most DEX's like Uniswap use the constant product formula, X*Y=K.

X represents the price of the first asset in the pool, and Y represents the price of the second asset, while K is constant to ensure that the ratio between the two assets doesn't change.

Due to the constant adding and removing of the assets in the pool, the price of assets fluctuates. This maintains the same ratio between the two assets in the pool. If the ether is taken from the ETH/USDT liquidity pool, the price of ether within the pool will increase, and the tether price will fall.

This discrepancy in the prices of the assets in the pool is solved by arbitrage traders who find differences between the price of an asset on multiple exchanges. They buy on a platform in which the asset's price is lower and sell it on another where it's higher.

What is so special about Uniswap's constant product market maker?

AMM is present in most decentralised exchanges as it is the foundation for providing liquidity. It is responsible for attaching a price to a token in a liquidity pool. But there are some problems with AMMs too. One of the most significant issues is that the processing of larger orders is proportional to the liquidity pool's size. However, Uniswap's Constant Product Market Maker can provide liquidity regardless of the size of the pool or how large the order is. This is one of the major factors that set it apart from other decentralised exchanges.