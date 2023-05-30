Explained | Token unlocks and how do they affect prices of cryptocurrencies

When a new cryptocurrency project is launched in the market, not all tokens are issued to the public. Instead, a percentage of the coin's maximum supply may be assigned to project owners and developers, or it could simply be held in a smart contract for a future date.

Amidst the ongoing shaky cryptocurrency market, crypto holders are scrutinizing every metric to determine whether or not their holdings will appreciate.

One such metric is known as token unlock, which affects the circulating supply of a cryptocurrency. But what exactly are token unlocking and do they affect the prices of cryptocurrencies? Let’s find out.

Defining token unlocks