Explained: Splinterlands and how you can earn money through digital playing cards

The play-to-earn (space) has seen immense growth over the last few years. This comes as no surprise considering that these platforms allow users to earn crypto (which can be traded for real money) just for playing games and having fun. Therefore, with the rapid influx of users on these platforms, more and more P2E projects have cropped up in recent times.

One of the oldest platforms in the space is Splinterlands, a strategic NFT card game. The project has grown tremendously in popularity since its launch, with hundreds of thousands of daily active users and a decent amount of transactions completed every day. But what is Splinterlands and how does it work? Tag along to find out.

Splinterlands: What is it?

Launched in 2018, Splinterlands is an online card game that you can play on your web browser or mobile phone. Each card is an NFT and represents a unique character that you can use to battle other players and win rewards. These rewards are paid out in Dark Energy Crystals (DEC). Both the cards (NFTs) and DEC earned can be traded on the open market for real money.

The cards are of two kinds, summoners and monsters. Summoners are again divided into seven elements, i.e., fire, earth, water, life, death, dragon and neutral. When you enter into a battle, you need to choose a summoner. Based on the element of the summoner, you can choose certain monsters from that element. For instance, if you choose the fire element, you will only be able to choose from a selection of fire monsters in your battle.

Each summoner and monster has unique attacks and characteristics. If your cards have better abilities/powers than your opponent’s cards, you will win the battle and be rewarded with DEC, experience points and Splinterlands Credit (more on this later). The more you play and win, the more DEC and other rewards you will earn.

The game also has season chests that open every 15 days. These chests can contain cards or DEC. If you are lucky, you will receive rare monsters/summoners in these chests. Splinterlands has more than 500 cards that players can combine to increase their character abilities and become stronger.

The game also has daily quests that users can complete to earn a random chest, which can again contain cards or DEC. Also, as you win more games, your level increases. And every time your level increases, you will have access to more season chests than the previous level. For instance, at the bronze level, you will receive 5 season chests every 15 days. However, if you keep winning and upgrade to silver, you will receive at least 12 season cases. This keeps increasing with each level.

There are several other things to explore within Splinterlands, such as guilds, tournaments, land, etc. You can discover these elements if and when you play the game. Also, what’s unique about this game is that it has a very low entry cost, just $10. This is way less than other similar games such as Axie Infinity, which will set you back $500-$600 to buy your first monster and begin playing. However, with Splinterlands, just pay $10 and you will receive a "spell book" which contains a set of beginner summoners and monsters.

All the cards, DEC and other in-game items you earn belong to you. Therefore, they have value outside of the game – they can be traded for real money in the open market. Moreover, you can also rent out your cards to other players to earn extra DEC when you are not playing. Players who are just starting and do not have DEC/tokens/money to purchase rare cards and win battles can just rent cards from other players to climb the ranking ladder at a lower cost.

In-game tokens

As mentioned earlier, the main in-game token of Splinterlands is DEC. At the time of writing, one unit of DEC was trading at $0.0007148, up nearly 30 percent since the start of 2023.

The game also has Splinterlands Credit, which are non-transferable tokens that can used to purchase portions and other upgrades for your summoners/monsters. These upgrades are available for purchase on the Splinterlands “Shop.” When you win a battle, you will earn both DEC and Splinterlands Credits. You can also purchase Splinterlands Credit using fiat currency.

Finally, there is the Splintershard (SPS), which is the governance token of the Splinterlands game. These tokens are airdropped to players based on the progress they have made in the game. Users can also stake these tokens to earn more SPS. SPS is important because it allows players to vote on upcoming proposals and influence the development and direction of the game. The more SPS you have, the more votes you can cast.

Conclusion

While this is the basic rundown of how Splinterlands works, there is a lot more to explore and several more ways to earn. The platform has plenty of game modes, including ranked battles, quests, tournaments, and even free practice battles. Moreover, it has nearly 300,000 daily active users. This ensures that finding an opponent to battle is easy and does not take much time.

Splinterlands is built on the Hive blockchain. It currently has a market cap of nearly $27 million, making it the biggest project on Hive.