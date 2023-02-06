Explained: SingularityNET (AGIX) and why it is up nearly 800% since the start of the year

Another token that has risen to astounding heights in recent times is AGIX, the native cryptocurrency of the SingularityNET project. This relatively unheard-of token has rallied nearly 800 percent since the start of 2023 and looks poised to continue its upward growth momentum. But what is SingularityNET and why is its AGIX token shooting for the moon? Tag along as we fill in the gaps.

The crypto market has experienced a considerable resurgence over the last month or so. Most coins in the top 100 list have recorded double- and triple-digit gains, while some have even hit their all-time highs.

Now, another token that has risen to astounding heights in recent times is AGIX, the native cryptocurrency of the SingularityNET project. This relatively unheard-of token has rallied nearly 800 percent since the start of 2023 and looks poised to continue its upward growth momentum. But what is SingularityNET and why is its AGIX token shooting for the moon? Tag along as we fill in the gaps.

What is SingularityNET?

SingularityNET is a blockchain-based AI project built on the Cardano network. It was launched in 2017 and secured $36 million in funding through an ICO held in the same year. Founded by renowned cognitive scientist and leading AI researcher, Dr Ben Goertzel, the project aims to create a decentralised, open-source Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Also Read: Top 5 crypto projects leading the pack in terms of developer activity

For the unacquainted, an AGI refers to any learning machine solution with the capacity to learn and carry out a huge range of tasks otherwise completed by humans. Basically, it is an advanced form of AI that understands the world just as well as any human does. Some early forms of an AGI include ChatGPT and other AI platforms that are currently able to solve a large but restricted number of human actions.

Alongside its mission to build the foundations of AGI, SingularityNET is also creating an ecosystem of platforms that will provide AI-related services. The platform allows developers to design, share, and sell Artificial Intelligence services with ease.

As such, SingularityNET currently has 15 or so AI-based platforms on its network. These platforms are spread across the finance, robotics, biomedical, media, arts and entertainment industries. Users can avail of these services using the platform’s native cryptocurrency, AGIX. Users can also stake AGIX to earn incentives and use their token to cast votes on various governance proposals of the platform.

But what’s fuelling the rise of AGIX?

The reason for AGIX’s recent growth spurt is extremely simple: the growing popularity of AI-based platforms. If you look at the AI and big data board on CoinMarketCap, you will see that almost all of the top 100 tokens on the list are in the green YTD, including AGIX.

AGIX began its climb on January 23, when Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment in ChatGPT. Since then, many more institutional investors have come out in support of AI-driven platforms. For example, on February 4, Google announced a $300 million investment in AI startup, Anthropic.

These developments have caused AI-based blockchain projects to spike. For instance, AGIX has rallied 790 percent since the start of the year. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $0.4111 after registering a further 25 percent growth spurt over the last 24 hours. The token’s trading volume and market capitalisation have also increased by 117 percent and 24 percent over the last 24 hours, respectively.

Promising prospects

A recent study by financial giant, JP Morgan, found that institutional traders are shifting their attention from blockchain to AI. More than half of the 835 institutional traders surveyed by JP Morgan felt that AI and machine learning will be the most important and influential technologies in the next few years.

At the same time, the report also stated that "Crypto and digital coins, commodities, and credit are predicted to have the biggest increases in electronic trading volumes over the next year." Therefore, being a combination of crypto, blockchain and AI, SingularityNET looks set for a bright future.

Conclusion

AI has quickly ballooned into a $327.4 billion industry. And now, with the growing popularity of ChatGPT and other AI-based services, the industry is expected to experience further growth in the coming years. SingularityNET, if it can achieve its goals and implement its roadmap, should benefit tremendously from this positive sentiment around AI and blockchain technology.

Having said that, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and their prices can fluctuate wildly, even after posting the strongest gains and future indicators. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.