Explained: Is investing in meme coins safe? 

It’s difficult to take meme coins seriously. On one end, there are mascots like Elon Musk, whose tweets are known to push the price of some meme coins through the ceiling, and on the other extreme, there are OG developers like Vitalik Buterin, who claim that most meme coins have no moral or cultural value and would inevitably fail. Whatever the reason, there is no denying that meme tokens have taken the crypto world by storm, with two meme coins ranking among the top 15 coins by market valuation. The pressing concern here, though, is whether or not these meme coins are safe to invest in.

What are meme coins?

While there is no universally accepted definition for meme coins, they typically stem from an online meme or a widely circulated joke. For example, Dogecoin, a popular cryptocurrency, was modelled after ‘Doge’, an online meme based on a Shiba Inu dog that became popular in 2013.

The primary purpose of most meme coins is to build a large community and undertake initiatives to keep their audience engaged. A large reason behind Dogecoin’s and Shiba Inu’s success is because of how active their community members are in spreading the word on social media websites.

Speaking of Dogecoin, April 2019 became a watershed moment for the meme project, and by extension, other meme coins. A simple tweet by Elon Musk propelled its price by 135 percent in just four days. Since then, Dogecoin’s price has grown by nearly 2,600 percent on the back of celebrity endorsements.

Following Dogecoin, meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Floki Inu emerged and aimed to mimic their predecessor’s success. Shiba Inu in particular performed exceptionally well and at one point in October 2021, outgrew Dogecoin by market capitalization.

The year 2022 proved to be a difficult year for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin fell into a bearish slumber and the domino effect turned the entire crypto market into a sea of red. As investments dried up, the total crypto market cap plummeted from $3 trillion to $900 billion at one point. Most people expected meme coins, which had less utility than DeFi coins, to be completely wiped out. That, however, was not the case. While Doge and Shiba Inu ‘returned from the moon’, they managed to stay relevant and maintain their position among the top 15 coins by market capitalization.

Risks surrounding meme coins

So, the question now is – are meme coins really that risky and can they be considered safe investments? When talking about the meme sector, it is not considered safe, but it really depends on which projects you choose.

Investors typically seek cryptocurrencies that run on a robust foundation, have a clear roadmap and have strong use cases backing their technology. Meme coins, on the other hand, do not carry so much utility. Most of their value is driven by branding and the ability to develop a large community.

However, there are projects such as Shiba Inu that attempt to develop beyond the usual. The project, for example, has a decentralized exchange (DEX), an NFT collection, and an upcoming metaverse. Such initiatives are likely to provide more real-world applications for SHIB, increasing its value in the long run.

Advocates of meme coins say that the coins are essential to the crypto market as they provide traders with exuberant returns, even though the gains are short-lived. They also claim that the large price increases compensate for the time the price was sluggish.

Meanwhile, critics argue that these price hikes are anomalies and often occur as a result of pump-and-dumps or celebrity endorsements that cannot be relied upon for long-term success. They suggest that large coin holders hype the currency, creating a window for FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) investors to buy in, only to dump the currency after making a profit.

There are always two sides to a coin, especially for meme coins, where investors either receive significant returns or end up with meme coins that are worth one-tenth of their purchase price.

Conclusion

Meme coins are known to be highly volatile and are generally unsafe investments if one is expecting stable returns over the long run. However, some meme projects do offer a greater utility than their counterparts and it would not be a terrible idea to allocate a fraction of one’s portfolio to these high-risk high reward coins.