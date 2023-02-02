Explained: Floki and why it could be the next victim of a cross-chain bridge attack

A report by TRM Labs states that, as of November 2022, nearly $2 billion have been syphoned from 13 different cross-chain bridges. Now, another cross-chain bridge that could fall into the crosshairs of hackers is Floki Inu’s Ethereum-BNB chain bridge. But what is Floki Inu and why is it a potential target for hackers? Tag along to find out.

Cross-chain bridges allow for the safe and secure transfer of tokens between different blockchains. As such, they are an essential part of the web3 ecosystem. However, these inter-chain communication protocols have also become easy targets for hackers, with billions of dollars being drained from crypto bridges over the last couple of years.

In fact, a report by TRM Labs states that, as of November 2022, nearly $2 billion have been syphoned from 13 different cross-chain bridges. Now, another cross-chain bridge that could fall into the crosshairs of hackers is Floki Inu’s Ethereum-BNB chain bridge. But what is Floki Inu and why is it a potential target for hackers? Tag along to find out.

Floki Inu: What is it?

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s pet Shiba Inu (named Floki). However, unlike most other meme coin ecosystems, Floki aims to provide utility to its users. Therefore, instead of just being a means to store and transfer value, Floki Inu offers its users a staking interface, metaverse platform, NFT marketplace and a learning portal.

The platform also partakes heavily in charity, with a vision to build schools in underdeveloped nations. Ironically, Floki Inu has also tied up with the Million Garden Campaign, which is an initiative by Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk.

The platform’s native cryptocurrency, FLOKI, is a multichain token that is compatible with Ethereum and the BNB chain. Floki Inu uses a bridge to allow users to transfer assets on a 1:1 basis between the two chains. Users on Ethereum need to deposit their tokens into the bridge to receive an equal amount of tokens on BNB and vice versa.

Floki announces $100 million token burn

On January 30, the Floki DAO passed the proposal to take down the project’s Ethereum-BNB bridge. In addition, the protocol will also burn over $100 million worth of FLOKI currently deposited on the bridge.

As mentioned earlier, users need to submit their FLOKI on the bridge to receive an equal amount of tokens on the corresponding blockchain. Therefore, there are currently 3.8 FLOKI trillion locked on the BNB Chain, and 1.77 trillion Floki tokens are locked on Ethereum, adding up to 5.57 trillion FLOKI.

However, 600 million of these tokens are funds deposited by the Floki Treasury to kick-start the bridge. These tokens will be returned to the treasury, while the remaining 4.97 trillion tokens, worth around $117 million, will be burned.

But why is Floki burning its tokens?

The simple answer? To ensure they are not stolen by hackers. The 4.97 trillion tokens are not really worth anything. This is because, once they are deposited on the bridge, they are taken out of circulation and simply mirrored on the opposite chain. This keeps Floki’s combined supply on both chains at 10 trillion tokens.

However, simply taking down the bridge without burning these tokens could leave the protocol open to attack. Bad actors who manage to access these tokens may take them off the bridge and use them on either Ethereum or the BNB chain. This would also result in the maximum circulating supply of FLOKI swelling well beyond its stipulated 10 trillion tokens, causing its price to plummet.

As per the project’s proposal to take down the bridge, "FLOKI has had more of a balance in the distribution of tokens between the ETH and BNB chain . As a result of this, while the majority of the supply is still on the ETH chain there is now such a balance that the absence of a bridge would not threaten the stability of the project."

Therefore, keeping the bridge up could result in a hack at some point in time. As such, the project has voted to take down the bridge and burn the tokens that are deposited on it. The burn is scheduled for 9th February and news of the tokens being taken out of circulation has resulted in 130 percent gains for Floki over the last week. This has pushed the token’s YTD growth to 223 percent.

Conclusion

Back in February 2022, Floki disabled its cross-chain bridge after it discovered an exploit that could put users at risk. Almost exactly a year later, the project is looking to permanently take down the bridge. This is because the project has established a balance of tokens on Ethereum and BNB. Therefore, keeping the bridge up could leave it susceptible to hacks which could lead to significant losses for the Floki Network. However, as long as the bridge is still up, there is always the real risk of an attack.

At the time of writing FLOKI was trading at $0.00002612, up a further 9.3 percent over the last 24 hours. Its price could propel further once the tokens are burned. However, the crypto market is highly volatile, and tokens can defy even the strongest indicators. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.