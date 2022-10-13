Explained: Etherscan and how it works

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Etherscan is a website through which you can view and analyse all assets, transactions and balances on the Ethereum network. You can also check gas fees, interact with smart contracts, find block data and search for airdrops with complete ease. In essence, it's like a search engine for the Ethereum network.

Since cryptocurrencies are driven by blockchain technology, every single transaction is stored on a public ledger, and this ledger is distributed amongst all network participants. Basically, the entire transaction history of a cryptocurrency network is usually publicly accessible.

Anyone who wishes to peruse through the on-chain activity can do so with ease; the only thing they would need is a blockchain explorer. However, blockchain explorers are usually specific to a single crypto network. For instance, Bitcoin has its own set of blockchain explorers, so does Ethereum and every other crypto network.

One of the most popular Ethereum blockchain explorers is Etherscan. It is your one-stop website for everything Ethereum. In this article, we will tell you everything there is to know about Etherscan and how it works.

So what is Etherscan?

The best part? You can access all these details for free; no signing up or subscriptions are required. Of course, there is a paid version that offers additional benefits. For instance, it will allow you to create custom data dashboards, set up alerts and access developer tools, among many other things.

How does Etherscan work?

The user interface is very easy to understand and use. Once you visit the website, you should see an overview of Ethereum on-chain data, including the latest transactions and recently added blocks, along with general information such as the current market cap and price of ETH.

You can also look for specific information, such as the transaction history of a particular wallet address or the current status of a specific transaction. For this, you must enter the identifier of the wallet address or transaction you wish to view. If you are looking for the transaction history of a wallet, the identifier would be the wallet's public key. On the other hand, if you wish to view the status of a transaction, the identifier would be the transaction ID.

Enter these details in the search bar, and Etherscan should pull up all the information you need. For instance, if you look up a particular public key, you will come across the entire transaction history for that wallet address. You can see all the incoming and outgoing transactions, the amounts, the recipient addresses, the block in which the transaction was processed, etc.

You can also visit the analytics tab, where you can find the highest and lowest balance of the wallet in ETH and USD. The page will also have a graph detailing the balance of a wallet over the last month, six months, a year or its entire history.

You can also look up individual transactions. Just enter the transaction ID in the search box, and voila, you should be able to see its current status, which block it was added to, the sender, the recipient and value of the transaction, the transaction fees, and several other details pertaining to that particular transaction ID. Similarly, you can also look up the details of NFTs on the Ethereum network, interact with smart contracts, and view the average gas fees on the network.

The smart contract feature is helpful if you frequently interact with decentralised apps (dApps). It will allow you to double-check whether you're sending funds to the correct contract. Again, all you have to do is enter the contract address, and you should find all the relevant information, including the balance of the contract, its Ether value, and the token tracker. This can help you double-check the legitimacy of a smart contract before interacting with it, possibly saving you from scams and dubious contracts.

Conclusion

Etherscan is an extremely helpful platform. It allows you to quickly fetch on-chain data that isn't available on exchanges and other data aggregators such as CoinMarketCap or CoinGecko. Moreover, the basic working of Etherscan can also be applied to other block explorers. And finally, the website does not charge you anything to use its services; maybe the good things in life really are free.