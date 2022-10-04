Explained: Crypto scalping and how it works

By CNBCTV18.com

The world of cryptocurrency is slowly and steadily adopting several aspects of money markets and traditional equities. Similar to the evolution of just buying and selling assets for profits to the coming of futures and day trading, crypto too has also become a playground for traders.

The options are aplenty, and opportunities to make profits come and go fast. In this article, we discover and explain scalping, a short-term trading strategy borrowed from the stock market that is helping crypto traders make quick profits.

What is crypto scalping?

Crypto scalping is a fast-paced trading strategy that depends on small price movements to make a profit. Instead of focusing on long-term positions and large profits, scalp traders rely on short-term trades that book tiny gains from small price changes, over and over again. Thanks to the high frequency of trades, these small profits can add up to sizeable gains over time.

Since cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, there are plenty of price movements daily. Traders use technical indicators to place extremely short-term trades to make quick profits. The timeframe for these trades can be hours, minutes or even less. Therefore, compared to day traders, who usually make around ten trades a month, scalp traders can make upwards of 100 trades during the same period.

Generally speaking, scalpers usually target coins with increased interest due to some news or significant event. These coins tend to have high volume and good liquidity for a while. This is when scalpers can step in and generate profits from the increased volatility.

Types of scalp trading

Range trading

There are many different types of scalp trading. Perhaps the most popular one is range trading. When the price of a coin fluctuates between consistent high and low points, it is known to be moving within a ‘range’.

The high point in the range is known as a resistance level, and the low point is called a support level. Scalp traders can enter positions within these support and resistance levels to book quick profits.

For instance, they can buy at the support level and sell at the resistance level. They can also enter short trades at the resistance level and close their positions at the support level. This should result in quick profits, which can be multiplied by opening several trades in a day.

Bid-ask strategy

Scalpers can also utilise the bid-ask spread to make profitable trades. The bid-ask spread is the difference between the asking price and the bid price for an asset in the market. The difference between these prices can be pretty high sometimes, allowing scalpers to book quick profits.

This strategy usually employs the use of bots. Manual traders are not as reliable as machines when it comes to efficiently identify minor price differences in the market. Therefore, trading bots are often used to execute this strategy, and those who wish to employ this strategy manually have to compete with these quick and highly efficient algorithms; a difficult task, to say the least.

Another variation of the bid-ask strategy is arbitrage trading. Here, traders take advantage of the price difference between exchanges and trading platforms to book profits. And again, this is most efficiently done by trading bots that can execute the positions quickly and book profits before prices fluctuate.

Price action and margin trading

Some traders utilise technical indicators to predict potential price movements and execute scalp trades. If they are confident in their predictions, they can also use margin funds to increase the size of their position and maximise gains.

Margin trading refers to using a third party’s funds instead of your own to enhance potential gains. However, this is a risky strategy as it is tough to predict crypto price movements and borrowing funds to trade is always risky. Scalp traders using this technique usually set very tight stop losses to limit potential losses.

Important factors to consider while scalping

The trading platform

The platform you use for crypto scalping has to be one that does not have a reputation for breaking down when the trading volumes are high. If you enter a trade and the platform goes down for a few minutes, that could be the difference between profits and losses. So, you need a tried and tested platform that does not disappoint you in crunch moments.

The technicals

When you invest for the long term, you rely on the fundamentals. However, when you are crypto scalping, you are relying almost exclusively on the technicals. The market sentiments, minute by minute, decide what will become of your trades, and you need to master how to understand that.

One should look at all technical indicators to predict price movements as accurately as possible. Trading volume, price action, support and resistance levels, chart patterns, candlesticks, etc., are all commonly used to identify trade setups.

The data

The charts, numbers and figures you see when you’re crypto scalping are vastly different from when you’re just investing. The data needs to be transparent, updated and live for you to make decisions based on it. So, your data platform must be as reliable as possible to make the most when you’re crypto scalping.

Precautions to take while scalping

Scalping is an everyday source of income for many. However, it is also a risky strategy and calls for some important safety precautions, especially if you are new to scalp trading.

Spend wisely - Trade with small amounts and spread your monies across different coins. Putting all your funds behind one coin is risky, even if all technical indicators point to a definite price rally.

Stop loss - Crypto markets are highly volatile; the price of a coin can nosedive tremendously in a matter of minutes. Setting up a stop loss can ensure you do not lose more money than you can afford. It helps manage risk and restricts your losses.

Emotional trading is not the way - When you’re crypto scalping, everything is numbers, charts and data - the day you get emotional about trades is when you begin to lose.

Be wary of the fees – Trading fees are often very minuscule. However, with the frequency at which scalp traders operate, these small fees can add up over time and burn a hole in your pocket.

Conclusion

Crypto scalping may seem like a viable trading strategy that can result in decent profits over time. However, it is also fraught with risk and requires a lot of research to implement. Moreover, the crypto market is highly volatile, and you should only trade/invest how much you can afford to lose entirely.