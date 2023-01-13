Explained: Crypto payment gateways and how they work

A crypto payment gateway is a service that allows merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. These gateways act as intermediaries between the merchant and the customer.

Crypto adoption has grown tremendously in the last few years. This is evident from the number of brands and multinational companies that now offer crypto payment options to their customers. For instance, in the last year or so alone, mega brands like Starbucks, Balenciaga, Tag Heuer, Microsoft, etc. have all started to accept crypto payments. One key technology that makes this possible is the crypto payment gateway. In this article, we will learn about these payment facilitators, how they work and their pros and cons.

What are crypto payment gateways and how do they work?

A crypto payment gateway is a service that allows merchants to accept payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. These gateways act as intermediaries between the merchant and the customer. They allow merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments without having a crypto wallet. They also ensure that merchants do not have to undertake any painful conversions in the process. The money is simply deposited in their account, just like any other payment method.

When a customer wants to make a purchase using cryptocurrency, they initiate the transaction by sending the funds to a unique address generated by the crypto payment gateway. The gateway then verifies the transaction and converts the cryptocurrency into the merchant's preferred fiat currency. Finally, the fiat funds are transferred to the merchant's bank account.

One of the key features of crypto payment gateways is that they allow for near-instant and borderless transactions. This means that merchants can receive payments from customers in different countries without the need for international bank transfers or currency conversion fees.

On-chain and off-chain payment gateways

As the name might suggest, on-chain payment gateways process transactions on the blockchain. Therefore, the transaction details are recorded on the blockchain’s public ledger. This allows for transparency and immutability of transactions, but it also means that the transactions can take longer to confirm and can be more expensive in terms of fees.

Off-chain payment gateways, on the other hand, process transactions outside of the blockchain. This allows for faster and cheaper transactions but sacrifices the transparency and immutability provided by on-chain transactions.

Some popular crypto payment gateways

BitPay: This is one of the most popular crypto payment gateways available today. It supports multiple cryptocurrencies and allows merchants to receive payments in USD or EUR.

CoinPayments: This payment gateway supports over 1,800 different cryptocurrencies and allows merchants to receive payments in over 100 different fiat currencies.

GoCoin: This is a crypto payment gateway that supports multiple cryptocurrencies and allows merchants to receive payments in USD, EUR, and GBP.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about ShibaSwap and how it can boost the Shiba Inu ecosystem

Some of the other popular companies that offer crypto payment gateways are Coinbase, Shopify, Alfa Coins, and more.

The benefits of crypto payment gateways

Borderless Transactions: Crypto payment gateways allow for near-instant and borderless transactions, meaning that merchants can receive payments from customers in different countries without the need for international bank transfers or currency conversion fees.

Low transaction fees: Transactions made through crypto payment gateways usually have lower fees than traditional payment methods.

Security Measures: As with any online transaction, security is a key concern when it comes to crypto payment gateways. To ensure the security of transactions, crypto payment gateways use a variety of measures such as SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and offline wallets to store funds.

Access to a larger market: Crypto payment gateways allow merchants to tap into a growing market of cryptocurrency users, which can potentially lead to increased revenue.

Fewer intermediaries involved: The crypto payment gateway is the only intermediary involved in the process. However, with fiat payments, there is the sender’s bank, the payment gateway, and the recipient’s bank. This increases the chance of something going wrong.

Anonymity: Crypto payment gateways offer a degree of anonymity, which can be an advantage for some consumers who value privacy.

Disadvantages of Crypto Payment Gateways:

Volatility: Cryptocurrencies are known for their volatility, this means that the value of a transaction can change significantly in a short period, making it difficult for merchants to predict their revenue.

Lack of regulation: The crypto industry is still largely unregulated, which can be a disadvantage for merchants and consumers who may be concerned about fraud or hacking.

Limited acceptance: Not all merchants and online platforms accept crypto payments, which means that customers may have limited options for making purchases.

Complexity: The process of integrating the crypto payment gateway can be complex and may require technical expertise.

Lack of protection for consumers: Since transactions in crypto payment gateways are irreversible and anonymous, consumers may have limited protection in case of fraud or disputes.

In Conclusion