Explained: Conflux (CFX), the Token that has Spiked Nearly 500% in the Last 7 days

In recent weeks, the CFX token has seen a significant surge in value, increasing over 480 percent in the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. Let's take a closer look at Conflux, what's driving its impressive growth and where the token is possibly headed in the future.

CFX is the native cryptocurrency of the Conflux network, which was created in 2018 by a renowned Chinese computer scientist, Dr Andrew Chi-Chih Yao. The Conflux network is a layer-1 public blockchain that claims to solve the blockchain trilemma of decentralisation, security, and scalability.

Conflux (CFX): What is it?

As mentioned earlier, Conflux is a layer-1, permissionless blockchain that operates out of China. The main aim of this blockchain is to eradicate the nagging issues that plague older blockchains. These issues include scalability, interoperability, decentralisation, security, etc.

To improve security, Conflux uses both the proof-of-work as well as the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. This dual consensus model ensures the utmost security on the network. To ensure quick processing, the network uses a tree graph system that allows transactions and blocks to be processed parallelly, at the same time. Therefore, the network is currently able to process 3,000 to 6,000 transactions per second without any congestion or high fees. This is much more than Ethereum, which can only process around 30 transactions per second.

Conflux also has a cross-chain interoperability protocol called ShuttleFlow. This protocol allows users to swap assets across multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, the Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECO Chain and OKX Chain. As such, developers can now build multi-chain DApps on the Conflux network. Finally, Conflux (CFX) is also the only state-backed blockchain network in China. This makes it an ideal network for developers looking to build in the Asian market. Moreover, the network is always working to ensure its compliance with relevant authorities. This should also ensure that DApps on Conflux will face lower chances of regulatory action.

Little Red Book Integration: A Boost for CFX

The surge in Conflux's price began in Jan this year, when the "Little Red Book," China’s equivalent of Instagram, partnered the Conflux Network for its NFT endeavours. This partnership allowed Little Red Book's 200 million users to showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs), minted on the Conflux blockchain, on their profile pages. This integration created a huge demand for CFX, leading to a 60.25 percent increase in its value on that day.

Blockchain-Based SIM Cards

In 2022, the Conflux network announced its partnership with China Telecom, the second-largest wireless carrier in China with about 390 million subscribers. The goal of this partnership was to build blockchain-based SIM cards (BSIM cards).

These BSIM card will manage and store a user's public and private keys in the card, allowing them to retrieve their keys while holding their information in encrypted storage. The BSIM card will enable users to conveniently transfer and store digital assets and display them in various applications.

The agreement seems to have come to fruition this year, as the two firms announced the imminent launch of BSIMs by the end of 2023. According to official statements from Feb 15, China Telecom will launch the project in Hong Kong, followed by pilot programs in Shanghai and other important locations in mainland China. This new product is expected to revolutionise the way millions of China Telecom’s users store and transfer digital assets, making it more convenient and secure.

Therefore, news of the upcoming launch sparked a rally for CFX. The token shot from a price valuation of $0.05678 on February 15, before the announcement, to $0.2249 at the time of writing. That equates to a 331 percent spike in just 5 days.

The Future of Conflux

Over the years, Conflux has gained popularity through its partnerships with global brands and government entities in the region. For instance, the blockchain network has partnered with Oreos China, McDonald's China, and the city of Shanghai for blockchain and metaverse initiatives. These partnerships have helped to promote the Conflux network and increase its adoption.

In September 2021, Shanghai selected the Conflux network to support its new stablecoin, which is pegged to the yuan. This move demonstrated the government's confidence in the network's ability to deliver scalable, secure, and quick solutions. Moreover, the Conflux token spiked 60 percent after the network obtained a $5 million research grant from the Shanghai government.

As such, the future of Conflux looks bright as the project continues to gain traction and establish itself as a significant player in the blockchain space. With its innovative solutions to the trilemma problem and partnerships with global brands and government entities, Conflux is well-positioned to achieve success in the years to come.

Conclusion

Conflux (CFX) has seen a remarkable surge in value in recent weeks. The token's popularity can be attributed to its partnerships with global brands and government entities, the integration with Little Red Book, and the recent announcement of blockchain-based SIM cards.

All in all, with the compliance it enjoys in the region, Conflux alone is the legal operator in China with no competition from giants like - Bitcoin and Ethereum - which have all been banned. This freedom and the possibility of expansions make Conflux ripe for success.

At the time of writing, one unit of CFX was changing hands at $0.2746. This is after the token registered additional gains of nearly 67 percent over the last 24 hours. After factoring in these latest gains, CFX is up nearly 1050 percent since the start of 2023 and could be headed towards further gains in the coming weeks and months.

However, cryptocurrencies are highly volatile. They can move against the strongest trends and indicators, even registering massive reversals in a matter of hours or minutes. Therefore, it is important to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.