Explained: ANKR and the reason behind its 200% rally this year

Cryptocurrencies have performed surprisingly well in 2023. Several coins from the top 100 list have doubled and even tripled their valuation since the start of the year, and some have even registered new all-time highs. One coin that has been doing particularly well in recent times is ANKR, the native cryptocurrency of the ANKR protocol. The token is up nearly 56 percent for the week after climbing 33 percent in the last 24 hours alone. But what is ANKR and why is its native token shooting for the moon? Tag along to find out.

What is ANKR?

ANKR is a San Francisco-based decentralised blockchain infrastructure provider. Launched in 2017 by Chandler Song, Ryan Fang and Stanley Wu, the platform was originally designed to provide distributed cloud computing services. Unlike normal cloud computing solutions, which rely on centralised servers, ANKR utilized the spare computing capacity from a network of idle machines spread across the world.

Over time, the firm transitioned from cloud computing to node hosting and blockchain deployment solutions. Under ANKR’s node hosting solution, users can deploy nodes across dozens of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains and stake their PoS tokens without any prior knowledge or experience in the field. ANKR will handle all the technicalities, including the setup of the node and its maintenance, while users simply enjoy the staking rewards. All the platform asks in return for its services is a simple monthly fee.

Besides its node hosting service, ANKR also offers several blockchain deployment solutions. It provides SDKs, APIs and several other plug-and-play solutions that help developers build efficient and scalable blockchains extremely quickly. In addition to these services, the platform also offers liquid staking solutions and a multichain blockchain scanner.

ANKR is the project’s native cryptocurrency. It is used to pay for services on the network, including the monthly fees for its node hosting solution. ANKR can also be staked to create a passive income. And finally, it also serves as a governance token. Users can vote on the various proposal put forth by the ANKR community and its development team. The weightage of your vote will depend on the number of ANKR tokens you possess.

But why is ANKR rallying?

On February 21, ANKR announced a partnership with the global tech giant, Microsoft. Through this link-up, ANKR gains access to a massive market of potential customers who are looking to leverage blockchain technology for their businesses.

Microsoft's previous actions in the blockchain space make its partnership with ANKR even more noteworthy. In May 2021, Microsoft shut down its Azure Blockchain Service without any official explanation. Furthermore, in December 2022, the company banned cryptocurrency mining on its cloud services, citing the need to protect its online services from risks such as cyber fraud, attacks, and unauthorised access to customer resources. Therefore, the newly forged partnership between ANKR and Microsoft makes a lot of sense.

Ankr will provide the blockchain infrastructure and expertise, while Microsoft will simply offer these services through its Azure Marketplace. As such, interested customers will be able to purchase node hosting infrastructure just like any other cloud service.

ANKR's low-latency blockchain connections for Web3 projects enable developers to scale their applications efficiently. This is a significant advantage in the blockchain ecosystem, where scalability is one of the biggest challenges. ANKR's technology allows developers to focus on building their applications rather than spending time on scalability issues.

Conclusion

While it's impossible to predict exactly what the future holds for ANKR and the crypto market as a whole, it's clear that the company's recent partnership with Microsoft has given it a significant boost. As more developers and enterprises look to build applications on the blockchain, ANKR's infrastructure services are likely to become even more valuable, driving the company's growth and potentially pushing its valuation even higher.

Despite the inherent volatility of the crypto market, ANKR's recent performance is a testament to the growing interest in blockchain technology and the potential it holds for the future. Whether you're a seasoned crypto investor or just starting to explore the space, ANKR is a company worth watching. Just remember to do your own research and invest only as much as you can afford to lose.

At the time of writing, one unit of ANKR was changing hands at $0.04685. The token was up 37.93 percent over the last 24 hours and nearly 205 percent since the start of 2023.