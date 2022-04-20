Explained | What is Ethereum's Beacon Chain and its significance?

The Ethereum blockchain is in the process of upgrading to 'Serenity' or Ethereum 2.0. The upgrade is launching in multiple phases, including phases 0, 1, and 2.

Phase 0 -- which is the core of this upgrade -- is powered by the Beacon Chain.

Phase 0 introduced the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to the Ethereum ecosystem. And the Beacon Chain is responsible for all the PoS tasks, such as validating and creating new blocks, storing data, managing the staked ether (ETH), enforcing the rules of the PoS protocol and so on.

In the future, the Beacon Chain will also control the sharding of the Ethereum blockchain.

Sharding is the process of splitting of a database horizontally into parallel chains. The aim is to provide extra storage layers for decentralised applications and DeFi protocols built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain. While the Beacon Chain upgrade went live in December 2020, the sharding upgrade is expected to go live after The Merge (more on that later).

What is Phase 0 and the Beacon Chain?

As mentioned earlier, Phase 0 introduced the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to the Ethereum ecosystem. Users can now stake 32 ETH and register as validators on the network. They would then be responsible for verifying transactions, bundling them into blocks and adding them to the blockchain.

If they do this job correctly, they receive a percentage reward on their staked ETH. However, if they process incorrect transactions, produce illegitimate blocks or remain offline for too long, they do not receive any rewards. Instead, a certain amount of their staked ETH is slashed. This prohibits bad actors from taking advantage of the system by creating malicious transactions.

The Beacon Chain is responsible for storing validator details, doling out rewards to good validators and slashing the ETH of bad validators. It also (randomly) selects a validator committee that votes to include/discard blocks proposed by the validators and oversees their performance. In a nutshell, the Beacon Chain enforces the rules established under the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Soon, the Beacon Chain will merge with Ethereum Mainnet and, in the process, replace the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The coming together of the two chains has been dubbed 'The Merge'. It was expected to launch this month (April 2022) but had to be postponed until "a few months after" June 2022. Once the merge happens, all ETH staked (and locked) in the network since 2020 (when the Beacon Chain went live) would be unlocked.

The role of the Beacon Chain in the future

Once the current Ethereum Mainnet merges with the Beacon Chain, the next upgrade will introduce sharding to the Ethereum ecosystem. Shards will increase the capacity of the Ethereum network and improve transaction speed. And the Beacon Chain is an important component to make this happen.

This is because validators from the Beacon Chain will verify and add blocks of the shards assigned to them. They will oversee the shards' status and verify their transaction history. This makes the Beacon Chain an essential link between the main chain and the various shards.

Security is another major concern for a blockchain ecosystem in the middle of an upgrade. Thankfully, the Beacon Chain has that covered as well. As of now, it has 16 thousand validators on its network. With so many validators participating in the PoS consensus mechanism, security levels on the Ethereum blockchain have been greatly increased.

To carry out a hack, one would have to control at least 51% of the validators on the network. At the given minimum staking threshold of 32 ETH, it would cost roughly $100 million to orchestrate such an attack – as per Ethereum developers. There are also plans to add more validators to the Beacon Chain, thereby further boosting the security of the network. And this is essential for Ethereum's sharding upgrade.