Explained | What is Ethereum Merge and why is it important?

Since Ethereum’s successful ‘merge’ on the Kiln testnet, internet searches for

the phrase ‘Ethereum merge’ have skyrocketed.

Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at IntotheBlock, said that the search for ‘Ethereum Merge’ has increased substantially compared to the inquiries before the Kiln testnet. ‘Ethereum merge’ as a keyword got a score of 100 on Google Trends. In the world of digital marketing, this indicates the highest relative interest.

When ranked according to countries, Canada leads in Google searches for the phrase ‘Ethereum merge’, followed by Australia and the US.

But what exactly is Ethereum Merge?

It essentially refers to the impending merger between Ethereum’s mainnet and the beacon chain proof-of-stake system. The ‘merge’ will mark the end of proof-of-work (PoW) for Ethereum, in favour of the proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism.

Ethereum’s mainnet or main network currently uses the PoW consensus mechanism. A consensus mechanism is a process by which the various nodes of a network change the state of a blockchain network by achieving mutual consensus. It is the underpinning concept of blockchain technology.

Since the Ethereum network came into existence, it has been using the PoW consensus mechanism. In PoW, nodes in the network expend their computational power to solve complex mathematical puzzles. The first node or miner to solve the puzzle is given a chance to add new blocks in the blockchain. For this, they are rewarded with newly mined BTC.

This is a simple and efficient way to reach a consensus, but it comes with a massive problem. As the number of transactions in the blockchains increases, the computational power required to solve those puzzles also increases—high computational power results in increased energy consumption.

This became a problem as the primary source of energy is fossil fuels, which are drivers for global warming.

As the world became more environmentally conscious, the high-energy consumption model of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum came under global scrutiny from lawmakers. Adding the inefficiency of PoW in the scaling and transaction rate of the network, the Ethereum Foundation decided to change the consensus mechanism to PoS, which does not require high levels of computational power and thus energy.

It is a complex process to change the consensus mechanism, you cannot just add a few lines to the source code of the Ethereum mainnet, various variables have to be accounted for and tested.

Therefore, Ethereum launched a parallel PoS network beacon chain to test the PoS consensus process staking. It is separate from the Ethereum mainnet and is meant to be a network of stakers only. It can’t handle smart contracts or accounts as it only tests the mechanism of staking.

The plan was for the beacon chain to exist separately until it was tested. Then it will be merged with the Ethereum mainnet to complete the transition of the Ethereum network to the Proof-of-Stake model.

The Kiln testnet was an environment specifically created to test the merge before it happens this year.