Explained | What are bitcoin mixers, and why are they used?

Bitcoin is a public blockchain and the fact that every information on the network is recorded and can be accessed by others is seen as a privacy concern by those who prefer anonymity in transactions.

Bitcoin mixers are specifically designed for such people. These mixers are private third-party tools that help users maintain their anonymity while transacting in cryptocurrency.

The idea behind bitcoin mixers is to remove any digital signatures associated with a trade. This makes it difficult for entities to determine the source of the transaction and its final destination.

How do bitcoin mixers work?

With a normal trade, bitcoins go from Person ‘A’ to Person ‘B’ and that’s how the transaction is recorded on the blockchain. However, with a bitcoin mixer, bitcoins from Person ‘A’ are first collected in a private pool and jumbled up with other users’ bitcoins before being sent to Person ‘B’.

Therefore, when inspectors look at the transaction, they will see that Person ‘A’ sent bitcoins to a mixer. They will also see that Person ‘B’ received bitcoins from a mixer. However, they will not find any direct transaction between Person ‘A’ and Person ‘B’.

Who uses bitcoin mixers, and are they legal?

Since these mixers provide anonymous transactions, they are often used by criminals to obfuscate their money-laundering operations and perform other illicit activities using bitcoins.

However, it’s not just criminals that use them. Research by the blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis suggests mixers are mostly used by regular bitcoin users who simply want privacy. But the legality of mixers will depend on where the user is from and the laws applicable there.

For instance, the US government has arrested founders of multiple mixers for helping launder money. Similarly, the European Union has also released anti-money laundering regulations that have made mixers less viable for people who want to join the broader crypto economy.

While there are no concrete laws regarding mixers in India, exchanges can flag your transactions if you are using mixers. Some exchanges are also known to suspend accounts of users that carry out transactions through mixers.

Why do people use bitcoin mixers?

There is a lot of misconception around the levels of privacy that cryptocurrencies bring to the table. Cryptocurrencies only provide pseudonymity rather than completely hiding a holder's identity.

As per a public ledger (blockchain) definition, anyone can view the transaction records if they want to. While your transactions are linked to an address and not any form of identification, they can still be used to reveal real-world identities.

For example, if you withdraw bitcoin from a centralised exchange, the KYC information tied to your account will reveal your identity to the exchange operators. There are other identifying techniques too.

Blockchain analysis, a process of inspecting, identifying, clustering, modelling and visually representing data on a cryptographic distributed ledger, can be easily used by different entities to tie your crypto address to your real identity.

To many, this is not a flaw but a feature that creates a system of accountability and prevents bad actors from using this technology for nefarious purposes. But there is also a certain section of bitcoin traders that want to maintain their privacy entirely. They do this through various methods, one of which is bitcoin mixers.