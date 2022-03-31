Explained | How you can transition to Web 3.0 without knowing how to code

In the current Web 2.0 framework, technology mammoths like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, et al, currently control the flow and visibility of data. However, this is being replaced by the much more democratic form of the internet, called Web 3.0.

It builds on the philosophy that the creators must own digital content and that data should be freely visible to all. Long story short, single-point ownership will soon become obsolete as decentralisation takes centre stage.

But as a technically uninclined individual, how can you reap the benefits of this trend and leap into the world of Web 3.0? Startup investor and advisor Li Jin recommends a series of steps to help you make the transition.

She believes that interested individuals should begin by reading up on the fundamentals of blockchain technology. This is essential as it will help you understand the concept of Web 3.0 and how it is redefining the “creator economy”, as Li calls it in her newsletter.

You must also remain abreast with all the developments in the industry by sourcing information from legitimate platforms. Some online sources with credible information are Forefront, BanklessDAO, and DefiantNews.

One may also assimilate information from podcasts. After reading about blockchain technology and all the innovations in the space, you may find some projects that spark your interest. In such cases, you may delve into the podcast interviews of the respective creators or innovators and immerse yourself in what they are trying to achieve through the projects. Their train of thought often provides one with varying perspectives on how real-world problems are solved.

Li also believes that Twitter handles of prominent personalities are a reliable source of knowledge. She calls Twitter the 'layer 1 of Web 3.0', where information flow and networking happens freely. Therefore, one should also follow leading personalities and innovators in the web 3.0 space on this micro-blogging site.

The next step would be to try and dabble in crypto markets. This could be done in any one of the three ways given below:

Make crypto purchases on exchanges of your choice.

Try out token swapping on dedicated platforms like Uniswap and Sushiswap.

Make NFT purchases on marketplaces like OpenSea.

If you are experiencing a financial crunch at the moment, you can try out decentralised finance (DeFi) apps on inexpensive blockchains, such as DeFi Land, Orca and Solend, on the Solana blockchain. Or PoolTogether, QuickSwap, Polymarket, etc, on the Polygon blockchain.

Li advises interested folk to then delve deeper into the web 3.0 space. You may be interested in NFTs or DAOs, both of which have several sub-areas to explore. For example, NFT lovers could like music NFTs, art NFTs, GIF NFTs, and so on. There’s a whole lot to be explored.

Next up, you can start supporting a DAO of your choice, and depending on the objectives they’re trying to achieve, you may also have something to contribute to it. Li says it is one of the best ways to meet like-minded people in the Web 3.0 space, and one should leverage it to ask questions and learn from experts.

After all these steps, you should have a decent understanding of how blockchains work and where your interests. And now you may now start looking for full-time roles based on your educational background, which complements your interests and reading.

If you wish to pursue a Web 3.0 role as a side hustle, Li recommends aggregators such as RabbitHole, Layer3 and DAO Exchange that scout for opportunities across DAOs. However, as a non-technical person, you may be wondering what kinds of roles are available in the Web 3.0 space.

Fortunately, Li has insights for you on that too:

1. Content: Writing documents, explainers, tutorials and simplifying narratives.

2. Community Building: Create a following for the project/blockchain through social engagements and connecting on a public forum.

3. Governance: Figure out the best practices, connect with fellow governance executives, and draft policies for robust implementation.

The technical roles that are the most sought after in Web 3.0 are that of Data Analysts (create dashboards and monitor key metrics), Project Management, and Tokenomics (define all aspects of a crypto token based on the project’s objectives). There are also traditional roles that need to be filled, including Business Development, Finance, Product Management, Design, and HR.