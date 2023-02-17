Experts predict substantial gains for BTC in the coming months — All you need to know

Bitcoin seems to be on track for a good year, at least when compared to the tumultuous events of 2022. Even ChatGPT sees BTC finishing 2023 on a strong note.

Bitcoin has registered impressive gains in 2023. The world’s oldest cryptocurrency has spiked over 42 percent since the start of the year. This price increase comes as a major relief for investors, traders and crypto firms, especially after the disastrous events of 2022. However, it’s unclear where BTC will go from here. Will it continue on its upward trend, hover within the current range, or drop back to 2022 levels?

Here is a roundup of crypto experts that predict additional gains for BTC in the coming months.

Mike Novogratz sees Bitcoin at $30,000 at the end of Q1

Mike Novogratz, a reputed investor and CEO of blockchain investment firm Galaxy Digital, believes that Bitcoin will touch $30,000 by the end of Q1 this year. “When I look at the price action, when I look at the excitement of the customers calling, the FOMO building up, it wouldn’t surprise me if we were at $30,000 by the end of the quarter,” Novogratz said at a Bank of America conference on February 15. This prediction is a 30 percent increase from BTC’s current price of $23,625.

However, it is still a very conservative prediction, considering that, just a few months ago, Novogratz said that BTC would hit $500,000 by 2027. The Galaxy Digital CEO also said that the only thing that could keep BTC from rallying, is the US Federal Reserve’s chairperson, Jerome Powell.

“What makes me sceptical that we can have the explosive, back-to-the-old highs this year is Chairman Powell. He’s really doing what he says he’s going to do, and I don’t see the Fed pivoting and cutting anytime soon,” said Novogratz.

Bitcoin could hit $56,000 by the end of 2023 says analyst

William Noble is the director of research at the Emerging Assets Group, a crypto-based commodity and alternative asset trading firm. Noble is also a former Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley analyst who accurately predicted BTC’s rally from $20,000 to $40,000 in December 2020.

Speaking to CoinDesk, Noble said BTC could touch $56,000 in the coming months. "Bitcoin is breaking out from a long basing formation. There is a saying, the bigger the base, the higher into space," Noble said. The long base refers to BTC’s prolonged sideways movement between November 2022 and Jan this year. During this period, BTC hovered between $16,000 and $17,000.

"Bitcoin may move from consolidation to another parabolic move back to $56,000," Noble added. A parabolic move refers to a rapid increase in the price of an asset. According to Nobel, two of the main supporting factors for his prediction are Bitcoin’s RSI indicator and the Nasdaq's recent bull flag formation.

Bitcoin’s RSI has been moving bullishly over the last week, labelling BTC as a “strong buy”. Moreover, the Nasdaq has formed a bull flag in the last 90 days. This points to a rally in equities and that could have a positive influence on the price of BTC as well.

Institutional investors see BTC going beyond $30,000 this year

A study commissioned by Nickel Digital Asset Management surveyed 200 institutional investors. The participants of this survey managed around $2.85 trillion in assets collectively — this speaks volumes about the study participants. When asked about BTC’s future price movements, 23 percent of the respondent forecasted that BTC will exceed $30,000 by the end of this year.

“Nearly nine out of 10 professional investors predict a bitcoin price rise this year. Two out of three agree $100,000 valuation is possible but only for long-term investors,” the survey said.

A study by Finder.com produced similar results. This study quizzed 56 crypto specialists on a range of different topics, including BTC’s price prediction for 2023. A consensus amongst these specialists was that BTC would peak at around $29,000 this year.

Alexander Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro and one of the panellists on Finder’s study, believes that Bitcoin is currently under-priced and could see conservative gains this year. He also forecast stronger gains in 2024, when Bitcoin is expected to undergo its halving event. “The phase of the most active cryptocurrency sell-off is over. 2023 will be a year of careful price recovery. However, a real FOMO market is unlikely to come until 2024-2025,” Kuptsikevich said.

Conclusion

Bitcoin seems to be on track for a good year, at least when compared to the tumultuous events of 2022. Even ChatGPT sees BTC finishing 2023 on a strong note. “Based on the chart patterns, gauges, and previous data available, it is likely that Bitcoin will trade within a range of $50,000 to $100,000 by the end of 2023,” the AI tool said when asked about BTC’s price expectations in 2023.