Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
Everything you need to know about Optimism’s bedrock upgrade 

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 7:11:01 PM IST (Published)

Dubbed Bedrock, the upgrade is expected to make the Optimism ecosystem more efficient and accessible than before. In this article, we will dive into what the Optimism Bedrock upgrade means for the overall ecosystem. 

The Optimism network is on the brink of a major upgrade that is set to be the largest one since its inception. This upgrade will bring about improved compatibility with Ethereum by increasing multi-chain interoperability, along with other changes.

What is Optimism Bedrock Upgrade?
Optimism Network announced the Bedrock upgrade in May 2022 in a move to reduce the size and complexity of the Optimism codebase. The change is expected to increase network speed and throughput, improve node performance, and reduce fees and deposit times, among other changes. Currently, the Bedrock upgrade is running on testnets but developers expect a launch as early as May 2023.
