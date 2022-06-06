Everything you need to know about CityCoins

CityCoins are a way for citizens to generate crypto-based revenue for themselves and the cities where they live. Users contribute crypto funds to their home city or support other cities. The city can use these funds to cover infrastructure improvements, host events, etc. And in exchange for their contributions, users are rewarded with crypto tokens.

CityCoins are built on the Stacks network, a layer-2 solution built atop the Bitcoin blockchain. Stacks brings the functionality of Ethereum's smart contracts to the Bitcoin network. This ensures that Stacks can benefit from the robust security protocols of the Bitcoin blockchain. The rewards provided to users are also halved every four years, just like it is with Bitcoin. CityCoins lets users' stack' (same as staking) their coins to earn either STX or Bitcoin. Thus, they get a 'dual-yield' on their deposited tokens.

