Everything you need to know about BitTorrent and its BTTC token

What is BitTorrent?

BitTorrent protocol has existed ever since the early days of the internet, and most of us have used BitTorrent in some way or another. The BitTorrent protocol is a decentralised peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing platform where users can share extensive data and files online.

BitTorrent invented an unusually popular method through which users could send mammoth volumes of data over the internet by breaking the material into smaller parts and finally merging them in the end. It was one of the wildest things back in those days on the internet as it allowed people to share and download several songs, movies, games, and whatnot, all in a decentralised manner.

What is the BitTorrent Token?

The BitTorrent Token (BTT) is a cryptocurrency introduced in 2019 after Justin Sun, the founder of the Ton Blockchain, took over BitTorrent to decentralise its services on the Tron Blockchain. The BTT aims to provide incentives to network users and create a bridge between content creators and their users.

The BitTorrent Token is a TRC-20 utility token integrated and designed into the BitTorrent ecosystem to take torrenting services to Web3. TRC-20 is a technical standard that allows the implementation of tokens on the TRON network.

The idea behind the team is to decentralise and facilitate uncensored content sharing on a P2P platform, where content creators and viewers can stay connected without intermediaries.

The P2P network and the Delegated Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism that Tron uses can make this happen easily. Not only that but users will now be rewarded for their activities on the network.

One of the primary reasons behind this incredible merger between Tron and BitTorrent is that it would facilitate the mass adoption of Blockchain. There are millions of users on BitTorrent who would love to enjoy the decentralised services brought about by Tron and help scale the use of BTT tokens.

What is BitTorrent Chain (BTTC)?

In December 2021, BitTorrent launched its own blockchain, the BitTorrent Chain or BTTC. BTTC became the first heterogeneous protocol in the world with cross-chain interoperability. It uses sidechains for scaling smart contracts and uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism, a method for processing transactions and creating new blocks in a blockchain. BTTC supports the seamless transfer of assets across multiple chains and networks at a low cost.

In short, BTTC is the native cryptocurrency of the updated BitTorrent protocol that BitTorrent launched to scale its operations. It is a TRC-10 utility token that comes in a total supply of 990 billion.

Currently, BTTC is used for a host of services, such as payment methods for downloading bandwidth, payment for decentralised storage spaces, rewarding the users who provide all these services, and more.

BitTorrent has further plans to use BTTC for innovative ventures in the future, such as crowdfunded content creation, tip live streamers on DLive, purchasing assets directly from creators, and so on.

How to use BTTC?

The BitTorrent Chain network is maintained by its participants who use this P2P network to store, download and share large files online. Users can use BTTC tokens to get faster download speeds and purchase more bandwidth, high-volume multimedia content such as films, television series, games, etc.

Besides being the primary payment method on the BitTorrent network, BTTC can also be traded like regular cryptocurrencies on multiple crypto exchanges.

The BTTC Proof of Stake and choosing a BTTC wallet

One thing to remember when it comes to BTTC is the fact that it cannot be mined. This is because it is built on the TRON network, which relies on the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS). The TRX holders stake their tokens in exchange for voting rights on the platform.

The TRX holders vote for the block producers, who, in turn, verify the transactions on TRON. In exchange, these block producers receive TRX rewards, which get distributed among those who voted for them.

BTTC wallets:

BTTC can be stored on any regular official TRON wallet since it is a TRC-10 token. You can also store your BTTC in many different wallets that support the TRON network.

Cold or hardware wallets such as Trezor or Ledger can be the most secure options for storing crypto. Cold wallets provide the best offline storage and secure backup.

Software wallets with custodial and non-custodial features can also be good options because of their ease of access, but they are less secure than hardware or cold storage wallets. However, it all depends on the amount of BTTC and how experienced the user is.

In conclusion

BitTorrent has been around for a couple of decades and is one of the biggest decentralised platforms in the world for multimedia storage and sharing. It has been under constant development, and with TRON’s acquisition, it is gearing up for more functionalities.

In the future, the BTTC network aspires to include DApp features to help developers create innovative and unique DApps with file storage and sharing capabilities. Although the token price has tanked significantly since the beginning of November, it is expected to pick up the pace when the crypto winter ends. Moreover, the FTX crash has led many tokens to spiral south. BitTorrent has enjoyed immense popularity for years, and hopefully, the BTTC project will carry on its legacy in Web3.