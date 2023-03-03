Everything you need to know about Bicasso, Binance’s AI NFT generator

In this article, we discover the most recent entrant in the industry – Bicasso – an AI NFT generator by Binance. Read on to learn what Bicasso is, the brains behind it and the successful test launch that took place a few days ago.

Art, until a few years ago, was something on a canvas. It brought to mind the greats, like Van Gogh, Picasso and the Mona Lisa. Today, art has erupted to become a matter of great debate, as artificial intelligence seems to have taken leaps to now compete with real human artists with very little effort.

There are bigger questions, of course, like if something can be considered real art if it is made by a computer. However, the NFT world wants nothing to do with this debate as the demand and supply for both AI art and platforms are increasing exponentially. In this article, we discover the most recent entrant in the industry – Bicasso – an AI NFT generator by Binance. Read on to learn what Bicasso is, the brains behind it and the successful test launch that took place a few days ago.



Introducing Bicasso



Bicasso is an AI art generator by Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world. What differentiates Bicasso from other AI art generators is the seamless NFT minting that’s possible through it. So, as soon as you create your masterpiece, you can mint it as an NFT and monetize it. Earlier, generating art and minting it as an NFT used to be two distinct processes that needed two different platforms and plenty of time.

The CEO of Binance, CZ, announced the test launch of Bicasso on Twitter with a limited mint of only 10,000. The response that it received from the world over was something the backend of Bicasso wasn’t ready for. It crashed quite a few times and users were vocal about it on Twitter. However, this hiccup did not stop the mint of all the possible 10,000 NFTs within a record time of just 2.5 hours.



Many are hailing CZ as a marketing genius because of this successful launch. He managed to create artificial demand by limiting the mint to 10,000 only, and the little hiccup only resulted in more impressions online and more people getting to know about it.



How does Bicasso work?

The image generator itself works quite similarly to existing AI tools, such as Dall-E, Nightcafe, Jasper, Midjourney and so on. All you have to do is provide the tool with some cues that will point the generator in the right creative direction. You can also write a description of the outcome you desire. Then, simply hit the generate button and sit back as Bicasso churns out a piece of art.



You can also upload an image for the generator to work with. Bicasso will enhance the image based on your written cues and provide you with an output. If the final result is not quite to your liking, you can include more instructions and Bicasso will fine-tune the result. Once you are fully satisfied, simply hit the mint" option and Bicasso will create a tokenised version of your artwork on the Binance Smart Chain.

However, after the initial mint was done, the platform has now become a waitlist registration page for when the next test is available or when the full version is made available to the public. So, while you can no longer create an AI-generated NFT using Bicasso, you can still sign up for the waitlist and you should receive access when Bicasso goes live again.

Conclusion



With the launch of Bicasso, one thing is clear - NFTs as well as AI have a strong hold on mass attention today. Technologies like ChatGPT and Bard have already managed to not just pass human certifications and degrees but also replace certain jobs. A few years ago, everyone would have thought that the first jobs to go with AI would have been the technical and analytical ones. Unexpectedly, the creatives are now being given a run for their money - by something that doesn’t tire or procrastinate. Bicasso is one step closer to a world we don’t really know where humans fit in.