Everything you need to know about Algorand branching out to India

To expand its global presence, the popular blockchain protocol, Algorand, has set its sights on India, the world's most populous country. Algorand, which has recently been chosen as the public blockchain to power innovative digital platforms in Italy and the Marshall Islands, is now making India its new hub for technological advancements.

Algorand aims to transition India from Web2 to Web3, according to its two senior representatives. The company has already formed several partnerships in the country, including with the healthcare sector, startups, and educational institutes. Additionally, Algorand has created "AlgoBharat," a wing dedicated to India, to expand the Web3 ecosystem in the country and support related startups. Follow along to learn more about how Algorand plans to carry out its AlgoBharat mission.

AlgoBharat Mission

Algorand has accelerated its efforts to provide real-world utility for blockchain technology by forming numerous partnerships, including with the entertainment giant FIFA, the Bank of Italy, the Italian insurance authority IVASS, and over 30 other financial institutions in the past few months. The company has now turned its attention to India, where it has established several collaborations. Since the announcement of its expansion into India, the ALGO token has risen by over 12 percent in the last 24 hours, partly due to the launch of the Algorand developer toolkit.

Algorand's AlgoBharat mission is based on three core pillars. The first pillar is to expand the Web3 developer base through events and education at universities. The second is to focus on startups that aim to transform Web2 into Web3. The last pillar is to form partnerships with top-notch use cases and with the central and state governments. AlgoBharat will not be a registered entity in India yet. Still, it will have a dedicated team focused on bringing real-world blockchain use cases to India that are relevant to the rest of the world, according to Algorand representatives.

Anil Kakani, Vice President and India's head at the Algorand Foundation stated that "India was effectively the back office of Web2, right? The innovation might have been led somewhere else," adding that "blockchain use cases that have the greatest real utility are happening here in India."

India's stance on crypto was debatable in 2022, when the country announced its intention to clamp down on cryptocurrencies but ultimately settled on imposing a heavy tax regime of 30 percent, the highest tax slab in India. These measures have cooled off many crypto-related initiatives in the country while pushing Indian traders to foreign exchanges to hide their activities from local regulators. Algorand's efforts to consider these issues seem sensible amid all the uncertainty that looms over the crypto sector.

Addressing the country’s position on cryptocurrencies, Kakani said that Algorand would engage with regulators this year. He further elaborated that the Algorand team has been understanding the Web3 position in India.

"When we do talk to regulators, we will come with a track record of working with the National Bank of Italy and the Marshall Islands CBDC project," he shared. Currently, India holds the Presidency of the G20, in which it is pushing for a collective global effort to come up with a common framework for cryptocurrencies and layout rules and regulations on crypto assets.

The tech lead for AlgoBharat, Nikhil Varma, shared his opinion, saying, "We think the regulatory framework that's beginning to get laid out in India makes a lot of sense." He added, "Bringing India's Web3 companies under the prevention-of-money-laundering rules for clarity with

Algorand is already building partnerships in India

Algorand has already been successful in bringing blockchain solutions to governmental bodies in India. For instance, in December last year, Algorand partnered with MAPay and the Maharashtra Government to store health data on the blockchain. Under the first phase of this initiative, 100 million patient records would be added to the blockchain in the form of NFTs. The project has already received accolades from the leaders of the healthcare industry.

“This technology is transformational. Its transference and acceptance globally once seemed unimaginable, but now it is within reach,” Sabine Kapasi, UN Health Policy and Governance Strategy lead has noted.

A couple of months later, in February, Algorand came on board as the tech collaborator for a unique $50M Global Climate Resilience Fund. The fund was established by the Clinton Foundation, with the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) acting as a founding collaborator. The fund aimed to help women micro-entrepreneurs address climate change. It provides entrepreneurs access to the carbon markets and allows them to monetise carbon credits generated by their activities. Of course, with Algorand onboard, storing and tracking carbon credit records on the blockchain is a piece of cake.

And now, through its AlgoBharat mission, the layer-1 blockchain is building even more partnerships. For instance, on March 25, the Emerging Technologies Wing of the Telangana Government announced a partnership with Algorand. Through this tie-up, Algorand would help develop and integrate blockchain-based systems that will “promote sustainable production practices, product traceability, and transparency.” Algorand will also set up carbon tracking and credit generation solutions for businesses in the area.

As part of the AlgoBharat mission, Algorand has also been touring and collaborating with the top IT colleges in the country. For instance, Algorand has partnered with the Indian School of Business and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University to launch faculty and student training programs on the blockchain. The company will also create a master class series for companies transitioning to Web3.

On the other hand, a leading innovation centre based in Hyderabad, T-Hub, has also chosen Algorand as its first blockchain partner to power its startups. To celebrate this partnership, AlgoBharat held a three-day Hack House at the T-Hub in Hyderabad. The firm invited companies to solve real-world problems using blockchain technology. Several start-ups pitched their ideas over the three days and finally, three winners were announced on the final day.

Conclusion