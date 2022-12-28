Explained: Three of the most common Ethereum token standards and how they work

There are several different Ethereum token standards, each with its own set of features and use cases. Here we focus on three of the most common token standards and how they work:

Ethereum is a decentralised, open-source blockchain platform that enables the creation of smart contracts and decentralised applications (dApps). One of the key features of Ethereum is the ability to create and issue tokens, which can represent a wide variety of assets and functions. These tokens are created and managed using various Ethereum token standards, which define the rules and protocols for creating and interacting with tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.



What are token standards in Ethereum and why are they important?

Token standards in Ethereum are sets of rules that define how a particular type of token should be created and function on the Ethereum blockchain. They provide guidelines that developers can follow when creating new tokens, ensuring that all tokens of a particular type will have the same basic features and behaviour.

Token standards are important for several reasons:

Interoperability: Token standards ensure that different tokens are compatible with each other and can be used in the same applications. This makes it easier to build decentralised applications (dApps) that can use multiple types of tokens and enables the creation of complex token systems.

Ease of use: Token standards make it easier for users to understand and use different types of tokens. For example, if a user is familiar with ERC-20 tokens, they will know how to use any other ERC-20 token, regardless of the specific asset or utility it represents.

Security: Token standards ensure that tokens are secure and follow best practices for smart contract development. This helps to reduce the risk of vulnerabilities and exploits and increases the overall security of the Ethereum ecosystem.

How do ERC token standards work?

Ethereum token standards define a set of rules that a particular type of token must follow to be compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. These rules specify how the token should be created, how it can be transferred and used, and how data related to the token should be stored on the blockchain.

To create a new token that follows a particular token standard, a developer must write a smart contract that adheres to the rules defined by the standard. This smart contract is deployed to the Ethereum blockchain, and the token is created and issued to the developer. The smart contract acts as a "template" for the token, defining its basic features and behaviour.

Once the token has been created, it can be bought, sold, and traded like other cryptocurrencies. Users can interact with the token using various Ethereum wallet applications or through decentralised applications (dApps) that have been built to support the token.

Several different token standards have been developed for Ethereum, each with its own set of features and functionality. Some of the most common include ERC-20, ERC-721 and ERC-1155. ERC here stands for Ethereum Request for Comment. Don’t be swayed by the naming convention, as mentioned earlier, ERC is merely a set of guidelines for developing a smart contract. Now, let’s dive into how these token standards work.

ERC-20

This is the first and most widely used token standard on Ethereum. Introduced in 2015, it is a fungible token standard, which means that each token is interchangeable with another token from the same network. For instance, Tom’s ETH token is equivalent to Alice’s ETH token. If you were to mix them up together, both tokens would be indistinguishable from each other.

The ERC-20 standard is used for creating tokens that represent a wide range of assets, including stablecoins, governance tokens, and utility tokens. ERC-20 tokens are easy to use and can be integrated into a variety of applications, making them popular for initial coin offerings (ICOs) and other fundraising efforts. They follow a set of rules that specify how tokens are transferred and how data is stored on the blockchain.

ERC-721

Introduced in January 2018, this token standard is designed for non-fungible assets. These tokens represent a unique asset and cannot be exchanged for another asset on a one-to-one basis. Examples of non-fungible tokens include digital collectables, in-game items, and unique assets such as artwork or real estate. ERC-721 tokens have gained popularity due to the success of games like Cryptokitties, which allows players to buy, sell, and breed unique digital cats, which are stored on the blockchain as ERC-721 tokens.

ERC-1155

This token standard can be considered a combination of the ERC-20 and ERC-721 standards. It allows for the creation of fungible, semi-fungible and non-fungible tokens through one common smart contract. Therefore, projects can fulfil all their token creation needs through the use of one single token standard.

ERC-1155 was proposed by the development team of the Enjin Network, led by its CTO Witek Radomski. The token standard was implemented on Ethereum in June 2018. Besides combining multiple token standards into one, it also optimised several features of the previous non-fungible token standard, ERC-721. For instance, if you were a game developer and wanted to introduce 10,000 in-game items in the form of NFTs, you’d have to create a smart contract for each item. This leads to unwanted transactions and network congestion.

Fortunately, ERC-1155 supports batch transfers. Therefore, game developers can bring their entire in-game collection onto the blockchain using one smart contract. On an individual level, if you want to send an in-game shield to one friend and a sword to another, you can do it in one transaction. It also allows for the creation of complex token systems, such as games that offer both non-fungible tokens and utility tokens.

Conclusion

In summary, Ethereum token standards are important tools for creating and managing tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. They provide a set of standardised rules and protocols that enable developers to create tokens that are compatible with the Ethereum network and can be used for a wide range of applications.

