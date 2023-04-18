Ethereum Development Conference 2023: Everything you need to know

The Ethereum Development Conference is a non-profit global conference event that aims to bring together tech specialists to provide exclusive insights into Ethereum ecosystem development and blockchain possibilities. The 2023 edition will be held in Podgorica, Montenegro, from May 19 to 23.

The upcoming Ethereum Development Conference 2023, or EDCON, will be crucial as it is being held shortly after the second largest crypto’s Shapella upgrade and its inventor Vitalik Buterin, who is expected to make his first public appearance since speaking at the EthDenver conference on February 12. At last year’s EDCON, Buterin delivered his insights into Ethereum’s priorities following The Merge.

The five-day event, designed to foster innovation and growth of the Ethereum ecosystem, will also feature prominent blockchain developers and speakers in the crypto space. The crypto community is awaiting new potential developments that will be unveiled at EDCON 2023.

What is EDCON 2023?

The Ethereum Development Conference is a non-profit global conference event that aims to bring together tech specialists to provide exclusive insights into Ethereum ecosystem development and blockchain possibilities. The 2023 edition will be held in Podgorica, Montenegro, from May 19 to 23.

The panelists will feature former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan, Polygon zkEVM technical lead Jordi Bayline, Gitcoin co-founder Scott Moore, StarkWare co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson, applied scientist at Microsoft Research Shrey Jain, and co-founder of Matter Labs Alex Gluchowski, among many other professionals.

As in previous years, discussions will focus on the most recent developments and innovations in the Ethereum ecosystem and how they may be used to address diverse commercial and social issues. Topics of discussion during last year’s event in San Francisco included Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake network following ‘The Merge’, how to lower transaction fees on rollups, censorship resistance, programmable cryptography, and much more, culminating in an AMA (ask me anything) worldwide session.

EDCON has drawn over 10,000 attendees and 2,000 developers while displaying over 450 projects and attracting a 300,000-strong online community.

The event, which will commence on May 19 with the community event day followed by the Super Demo competition on May 20, will feature technical workshops, speeches, and panel discussions on various topics, including blockchain regulation, the state of the network, decentralised governance, layer 2 solutions, and decentralised society, among other topics.

The competition allows Ethereum projects and startups to share their innovative and cutting-edge technology with the crypto community. Under Super Demo, teams will have 15 minutes to present their projects to a panel of judges and the top three winning teams will get to do the same at the main conference as well. The competition will be followed by an ETH Quorum on May 21 and the main conference on May 22 and 23.

Conclusion

Recent news stories have focused on Do Kwon’s arrest, high-profile bankruptcy filings in the sector, regulatory scrutiny, and Ethereum's Shapella upgrade, among others. Although it is unclear whether or not EDCON 2023 will address all of these concerns, one may anticipate that this year's event will be noteworthy given the recent flurry of advances in the crypto world.