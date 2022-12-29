Ethereum to FightOut: Top 5 coins to watch out for in 2023

Here’s a look at some of these projects that warrant your attention in the coming year. Let’s go!

Yes, 2022 has been a difficult year for the digital asset industry. Several coins are reeling from the bitter crypto winter that raged on throughout the year. Even top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are down more than 65 percent YTD. Despite these treacherous market conditions, some coins look poised to post gains in 2023. Here’s a look at some of these projects that warrant your attention in the coming year. Let’s go!

Ethereum (ETH)

It’s been a poor show for ETH in 2022. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation has lost 68 percent of its value YTD. However, there are plenty of positives to look forward to in 2023. For instance, Ethereum is expected to unlock staked ether and the corresponding staking rewards in Q1 of 2023.

Further, Ethereum is also planning to introduce sharding – a system that will improve the network’s throughput and scalability – somewhere in the coming year. This will draw even more projects to the network, thereby improving its value proposition. As such, Ethereum is a worthy addition to your watchlist in 2023.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is another network that has suffered tremendously at the hands of the crypto winter. The Ethereum killer is down over 80 percent for the year. However, there are several promising signs coming out of an otherwise lacklustre year.

For instance, as of Dec 16, Cardano recorded nearly 57 million transactions in 2022, equating to a 139 percent surge since the last year. It’s a similar story for network’s wallet count, which grew to 3.8 million, representing a 47 percent spike since 2021.

The positives keep adding up as we look to the future. To begin with, Cardano is set to introduce its stablecoin in 2023, which should expand the network’s user base and utility. Further, in a recent Twitter AMA, Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson also hinted at NFT plans in the coming year, adding to the promise of an expanding user base in 2023. All these factors, put together, point to a potentially good upcoming year for Cardano.

Dash2Trade (D2T)

Dash 2 Trade is an upcoming platform expected to be an investor-favourite in 2023. This is because of the various utilities the platform offers. For starters, it provides high-end market analytics, intelligence, and insights that can help investors and traders develop their strategies and make better trading decisions.

The platform also comes with a back tester feature, where traders can simulate virtual trades without investing real money and calculate the possible outcomes. Moreover, D2T offers a platform where users can interact with fellow traders, learn about the latest market trends, and customize their strategies accordingly.

D2T is at the final stages of its presale, which is supposed to end on January 5, 2023. The coin has already raised more than $10 million, and investors are eyeing huge gains once it is listed on exchanges.

IMPT.io (IMPT)

IMPT.io is another upcoming project that comes with a lot of utility at its core and promise for 2023. It is a one-of-a-kind eco-friendly blockchain project that is combining NFTs with carbon trading. The platform aims to revolutionize the concept of carbon credits by making it accessible to the masses and creating transparency around an unclear industry.

Judging by its future scope, more than 25,000 companies, including heavyweights such as Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, etc. have already come on board as affiliate partners. As such, the project managed to raise over $20 million in its presale, an encouraging sign, given the current market conditions.

During the first presale round, IMPT was priced at $0.018, which was then increased to $0.023 in its second presale round. However, judging by its initial success and strong future utility, market experts expect IMPT to see 50X gains in 2023, possibly even reaching $3 by 2024.

FightOut (FGHT)

Move-to-earn (M2E) platforms burst onto the scene in 2022. One of the most popular projects in this space, StepN, saw massive adoption and price traction after its launch. The platform’s native token, GMT, has seen a 60 percent price spike, jumping from $0.15 at its launch to $0.25 at the time of writing. That’s a 60 percent spike, despite the prevailing market conditions.

Now, a new M2E platform, FightOut (FGHT), is looking to throw its hat into the ring. However, unlike other M2E platforms that reward you for your daily step count, FightOut rewards users for workouts completed. The platform will provide tailored workout regimes and reward users with crypto for their efforts. You can also participate in competitions and stake your earned FGHT tokens to multiply your rewards.

The project is showing significant potential, with stage 1 of its presale raising $2.5 million in just two days, with FGHT tokens priced at $0.0166. This is expected to increase in stage 2 of its presale, with a further spike expected after its CEX listing.

In conclusion

Some of the other coins to watch out for in 2023 include Polygon (MATIC), Tamadoge (TAMA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Calvaria (RIA), RobotEra (TARO), etc. However, the crypto market is highly volatile, and prices can fluctuate despite the strongest fundamental and technical indicators. Therefore, it is always important to conduct your research before investing in any project. Moreover, it is a good idea to invest only as much as you can afford to lose completely.