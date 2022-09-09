5 key events that must occur for Ethereum to hit 100K transactions per second

By CNBCTV18.com

Transaction speed and cost have been two of the biggest stumbling blocks for Ethereum. The blockchain focuses on decentralisation and security but lacks scalability. Therefore, every time there is a spike in traffic, transaction time and cost also tend to shoot up. This is one of the reasons why Vitalik Buterin said the network was only “40 percent complete” at the recently held Ethereum

Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris.

However, Buterin envisions a future where Ethereum can hit blistering speeds of 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). He has also highlighted five key events that need to happen for this to be a possibility. In this article, we learn about these five key events, what they mean for Ethereum, and how much time each stage is going to take. Let’s get started.

The Merge

Ethereum developers consider The Merge as one of the most critical milestones in the history of cryptocurrency. It refers to the change in Ethereum’s consensus protocol, where it will move from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). The transition will automatically render mining obsolete and switch to staking for block validation and addition. This will drastically reduce the energy consumption of the network. Some estimates say that the power requirement will decrease by 99.9 percent.

While the merge is expected to increase throughput, the improvement is not expected to be very large. Ethereum devs expect transaction speed to increase by a maximum of 10 percent, which most users may not notice.

The Surge

The move to PoS alone may not affect a vast improvement in transaction speeds. However, it will open up doors to further innovations, such as sharding, that will drastically impact network performance.

Sharding refers to secondary blockchain offshoots that process some transactional data and ease the pressure on the main blockchain. It will increase the throughput, and further help bring down gas fees. According to an official Ethereum blog post, sharding should happen sometime in 2023, depending on how quickly and smoothly The Merge works out.

The Verge

The Verge introduces technical updates such as ‘Verkle proofs’ and ‘clientless states’. These updates are expected to optimise storage on the Ethereum blockchain and reduce node size. This will enable any network participants with a laptop and some megabytes of space to participate in the validation process. And with more validators, decentralisation should also increase.

The Purge

This stage begins with “purging” historical data that is not needed. This will reduce file sizes enough for small computing units like mobile phones to be able to run Ethereum nodes because of the low storage requirements. We know very little about what exactly is planned for this stage as it is subjected to the outcomes and successes of the previous steps.

The Splurge

This stage refers to the minor changes that will be done to ensure that the blockchain remains perpetually running at its maximum capacity. Essentially, the assumption is that by this stage, we’ll have a version of Ethereum that is the best that it can be and can seamlessly process close to 100,000 transactions. At this point, the network should be proactively looking for potential issues, like preparing for emergencies.

Conclusion

The Merge is a significant milestone for the Ethereum network. However, it isn’t the end of the road, development-wise. There is a long way to go before Ethereum is 100 percent complete. But perhaps, paying high fees and struggling with slow transaction times may be a bit more bearable, knowing that a plan is in place and that things will change soon.

