Ether, Cardano, Luna, and other top cryptos you can stake in 2022

Even as most major cryptocurrencies slump to ten-month lows, crypto staking still offers investors easy access to a passive income stream. Crypto staking is an activity wherein you lock your tokens in a crypto wallet to earn a percentage-rate reward over time.

The locked tokens are put to use by the blockchain, much like the funds deposited in a savings account. The returns you receive depend on the number of tokens you have staked and the duration you have staked them for. Your staked tokens remain locked during this process, and you cannot use them.

However, you cannot stake every token. Only a handful of blockchains that employ the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism allow staking. These include blockchains like Ethereum, Cosmos, Tezos, and Cardano. Moreover, each blockchain has a minimum threshold to participate in the staking activity. For instance, on the Ethereum blockchain, you need to lock in a minimum of 32 ETH to start staking – roughly USD 76,000 worth of tokens.

Since not many investors have 32 ETH lying around, investors usually come together to form a staking pool. The pooling of tokens allows investors to enter the staking round even though they do not have the pre-requisite amount of funds to do so independently. The rewards are then accordingly distributed among the stakers.

Top cryptos you can stake:

Does staking sound like something you would want to do? In that case, you need to know about the various cryptos you can stake and the returns they can offer. Here’s a list of a few of the best stakers on the block (pun intended), according to their staked value, as per data from Staking Rewards:

Ethereum (ETH)

Solana (SOL)

Cardano (ADA)

Avalanche (AVAX)

Terra (LUNA)

Polkadot (DOT)

Binance Coin (BNB)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Algorand (ALGO)

Cosmos (ATOM)

Here are some of the leading cryptocurrencies you can stake in 2022:

Ethereum: Ethereum 2 (ETH 2) permits staking. And, as mentioned earlier, you need at least 32 ETH to start staking, along with a fast computer and internet connection. If you do not have 32 ETH, you can join a staking pool. However, the returns will be distributed to all the users in the pool based on each of their contributions.

As per data from Staking Rewards, ETH’s annualized reward rate is 4.18 percent. So, if you stake USD 1000 or 0.423 ETH, you can earn USD 42 or 0.179 ETH in a year.

Solana: Solana is specifically designed for deploying decentralized applications (dApps), and its native token is SOL. You can stake SOL either as a validator or a delegator, and you become responsible for processing transactions and managing the network, respectively.

As per data from Staking Rewards, SOL’s annualized reward rate is 5.33 percent for delegators and 5.91 percent for validators. So, if you stake USD 1000 or 14.32, you can earn USD 53 or 0.76 SOL in a year as a delegator. However, as a validator, you can earn nearly USD 60 or 0.84 SOL in a year.

Cardano: Cardano was built for creating and running smart contracts. Its native token ADA can be staked, which helps facilitate transactions on the network. You can either stake ADA as a delegator or run a stake pool. You can get started via a staking pool using an IOG’s Daedalus or Emurgos’s Yoroi wallets.

As for rewards, the more ADA you stake, the higher your returns. According to the reward calculator on its website, if you stake USD 1,000 worth of ADA, you can make USD 30 or 46 ADA in a year, at 4.60 percent.

Polkadot: The Polkadot blockchain, whose native token is DOT, connects several chains in a single network, allowing parallel transaction processing and data exchange. Its token is used for governance, staking, and connecting the chains. It uses a nominated proof-of-stake (NPoS) consensus algorithm, letting users earn rewards either as validators or nominators. Validators validate transactions, and nominators ensure validators are working properly. If you stake USD 1,000 or 85 DOT, you can make USD 146 as a validator or USD 139 as a nominator – that is roughly 13 DOT every year.

Terra: LUNA is the native token of the Terra blockchain, a public protocol that enables users to create stablecoins. Stablecoins are tokens pegged to a fiat currency. Algorithms ensure that these stablecoins are always pegged 1:1 with the fiat currency they track. Therefore, stablecoins are less volatile.

If you are staking LUNA, you can do so either as a delegator or a validator. Plus, you can directly stake on Terra’s native wallet Terra Station. To begin staking, all you have to do is create a wallet on Terra, buy or transfer LUNA, choose a validator, and begin staking. If you stake USD 1,000 worth of LUNA, you can earn USD 61 or 2 LUNA every year, at 6.2 percent per year.