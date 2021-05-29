  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 307 points; RIL top gainer, up 6%
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
Home Cryptocurrency

Elon Musk's latest tweet almost doubles Dogecoin price in hours

Updated : May 29, 2021 12:07:24 IST

Dogecoin spiked to $0.40 from $0.29 after Musk's very latest tweet today.
Musk’s tweet comes just hours after the cryptocurrency market sank into the red.
Tesla boss had earlier asked his Twitter followers if they wanted his company to 'accept Doge.'
Elon Musk's latest tweet almost doubles Dogecoin price in hours
Published : May 20, 2021 09:36 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Ladakh gets Centre's nod for transmission lines at revised cost of Rs 1,310 crore

Ladakh gets Centre's nod for transmission lines at revised cost of Rs 1,310 crore

Minimum airfares to be increased by 13-15% for domestic flights wef June 1

Minimum airfares to be increased by 13-15% for domestic flights wef June 1

Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1

Airlines can operate only 50% of pre-COVID domestic flights from June 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement