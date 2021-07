Billionaire Elon Musk’s twisted posts on Twitter have been known to send the cryptocurrency market into a tizzy. He posted yet another cryptic tweet on July 7.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer (CEO) posted a meme combining three stills from a Harry Potter movie, wondering about "the deepest, most desperate desire of our heart."

The tweet shows a scene from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, is seen sitting in front of the magical Mirror of Erised in a dark corridor, and asking Professor Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts, "What does this mirror do, professor?"

Dumbledore then replies, "It shows us nothing more or less than the deepest, most desperate desire of our hearts."

After this, Potter looks back into the mirror and sees a bar graph rising steadily.

In the original clip, the 'boy who lived' saw his parents in the mirror.

Musk’s meme, however, does not specify which cryptocurrency his tweet mirrors. Replies indicate that it could be Dogecoin.

“#Dogecoin is building up momentum for a MAJOR SPIKE right now,” read one reply.

After his initial support to the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Musk showered his love on Dogecoin, then Shiba Inu and most recently Baby Doge.

Just last week, a tweet from Musk sent the price of Baby Doge -- a spin-off of Dogecoin -- surging. On July 1, Musk, hailed as the Dogefather, tweeted, "Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo," in a reference to the well-known kid’s song Baby Shark.

The hashtag #babydoge trended on the site soon after.